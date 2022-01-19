The Lady Lions rocketed out to a quick lead and then made some key defensive plays down the stretch as Tyler scored a 47-40 victory over Lufkin in a District 16-5A girls basketball game at the THS Gymnasium Tuesday night.
Tyler won its third straight contest to go to 16-11 overall and 3-1 in league play. The Lady Panthers fall to 16-12 and 2-2.
The Lady Lions, sparked by a balanced scoring attack, took an 11-2 lead after the first quarter and were up 21-9 at halftime. The two teams both scored 10 in the third quarter as Tyler led 31-19 heading in to the final period.
Lufkin got within seven on multiple occasions in the fourth quarter but could get no closer.
Three Lady Lions were in double figures with Jay’Mariea Taylor leading the way with 15 points. She also had 4 rebounds and 3 steals, while hitting 3 of 4 from the free throw line.
Tyler’s Kalyse Buffin and Kamora Jackson were next in line with 11 points apiece. Buffin had 5 steals and 6 rebounds.
Others scoring for the Lady Lions were Kyla Crawford (6), Toniya Elmore (2) and ShaCaria Stevenson (2).
Crawford led Tyler with 8 rebounds. A’Niya Hartsfield had 4 boards and 3 steals.
After a slow start, Lufkin fought to get back in the game by getting on the boards. Tori Coleman had 8 rebounds, with Martiana Jones adding 7. Tara Hale and Kelby Coutee each had 6 rebounds.
Jones led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 12 points. She was followed by Courtnee Morgan (7), Akyshia Cottrell (6), Coleman (6), Mallory Patel (4), Hale (3) and Coutee (2).
Lufkin hit on 14-of-25 free throw attempts and was 0-of-9 from 3-point range.
Tyler was 10 of 21 at the charity stripe and 1 of 7 from long distance. Buffin made the trey in the first quarter.
Lufkin is slated to host Nacogdoches at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.