NACOGDOCHES — A “largely ignored” piece of local, state and national history is now prominently featured in downtown Nacogdoches.
Last week, the Texas Society of the U.S. Daughters of 1812 unveiled a historical marker in Eugenia Sterne Park detailing the Gutierrez-Magee Expedition, an ill-fated mission to end Spanish rule in what would become Texas.
The marker unveiling was the culmination of two years of research, said Ella Wright Guaqueta, honorary president of the group’s state chapter.
“It was an open question. We didn’t know what we were going to find,” she said. “We wanted to know more about what was actually happening here in Texas.”
The findings helped flesh out what Guaqueta called “the largely ignored formation and impact” of the expedition that Jose Bernardo Gutiérrez de Lara and Lt. Augustus W. Magee launched from the Old Stone Fort in Nacogdoches about a month after the War of 1812 began.
The U.S. government did not officially back the expedition meant to cut Texas territory away from Mexico, but several U.S. soldiers resigned to join the fight and later fought alongside American forces at the Battle of New Orleans.
Daughters of 1812 now consider an ancestor’s service in the expedition as qualification for joining the group.
“This expedition as long as others of westward expansion is significant to our country’s formative years between the end of the American Revolution and the War of 1812,” said Ora Jane Johnson, second vice president of the national Daughters of 1812.
The solid green flag flown by the expedition from 1812 to 1813 is now one of the nine flags of Nacogdoches.
“(The marker) brings attention to one of the nine flags flown over our city,” Rachel Underwood said in a letter read by Linda Sisk.
The 1812 group along with other lineage societies also donated a new set of flags to be flown in the park.
“The city of Nacogdoches is so humbled and grateful that the Daughters of 1812 and each of the lineage groups have donated the nine flags,” City Councilwoman Kathleen Belanger said.
The marker is the second in the past few months to honor War of 1812 activities in Nacogdoches. In October, Daughters of 1812 unveiled a historical marker honoring 32 East Texans who fought in the war.
“I want to thank each and every one of you who recognizes, honors and preserves our heritage here in this beautiful city, our state and our whole country,” Belanger said.
