ATHENS — Water level is about three inches high and clear. Surface temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says crappie fishermen are picking up a few keepers late in the day and at night, keying on brush piles and bridge supports with live shiners and jigs. Bass are fair with some schooling activity on an off throughout the day, mostly over points. Hitting topwaters, small spinnerbaits and white Flukes.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is three inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says bass fishing has been fair targeting brush piles in 8-16 feet and docks and in 6-12 feet using crank baits, jigs, big worms and shaky heads. Crappie are hitting shiners and jigs around brush and standing timber in 16-24 feet; a few limits for those who stick with it. Blue cat and hybrids are good on main lake humps in 18-25 feet using fresh cut shad. Bigger fish are hitting bigger baits. White bass are good in the same areas, hitting slabs.
FORK — Water level is eight inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
‘PINES — Water level is six inches high and slightly stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Jim Tutt of Longview says bass up north are hitting Flukes and bladed jigs worked over the tops of grass beds. Also some fish hitting shaky head Trick Worms worked along river bends. Farther south, the bite has been fair using drop shots and cranks around ridges and underwater bridges. The fish are scattered but of good quality. Crappie are fair along the old river in 23 feet using shiners.
PALESTINE — Water level is at full pool and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says channel cat have been excellent using night crawlers around baited holes in 12 feet. Numbers are outstanding. Crappie are good around brush piles using chartreuse jigs in 16 feet. Black bass are hitting Texas rigged craws tased around docks with brush. Fishing slow is the ticket. White bass are slow
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is two inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishing has been good around brush piles in 15-20 feet of water, mainly on shiners fished at suspended depths. White bass action has been fair along the south shoreline near Fisherman’s Point. Some schooling early in the day with some of the best action coming on Mepps spinners, ‘Traps and clear topwater. Catfish are fair, hitting shad and punch bait in 15 feet of water.
Black bass are good with some solid fish reported around shaded docks with brush and points. Crankbaits, Carolina rigs and Texas rigs are the best bets.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is about full pool and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Randy Dearman says crappie fishing has been good around brush piles in 25-35 feet of water, suspended at 8-15 feet, hitting shiners and jigs. Bass fishing has been good early on Whopper Ploppers worked along outside edges of hay grass. A few fish also reported on frogs throughout the day. Midday bite is best in 18-20 feet around drops using Carolina rigs and Texas rigs. Some intermittent schooling activity.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is two feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says trotliners are reporting some solid blue cats and decent numbers using cut bait; wind has been a problem on occasion. A few crappie holding on brushy drops along the river.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been good on points and ridges in 12-20 feet. Best bite has been in 14-16 feet using Texas rig worms matched with a light slip sinker. Crappie fishing has been excellent around brush piles in 25-35 feet, mainly on shiners.
NACONICHE — Water level is at full pool and clear with water temps in the upper 80s.
David Russell says black bass are fair, holding tight to cover and hitting swim baits, bladed jigs and swim jigs in 13-15 feet of water. No report on crappie.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says channel cat are good to 4-5 pounds with good numbers of smaller keepers using punch bait over baited holes in 20-25 feet. Crappie fishermen picking up some limits around brush piles in 25 feet, suspended at 10-15 feet. Also some good quality fish suspended in standing timber. Bass anglers picking up a few slot fish early around shallow grass, then moving to main lake points in 15-20 feet with drop shots, Carolina rigs and Texas rigs.
NACOGODCHES — Water level is six inches low and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Bass fishing has been slow to fair with some schooling activity on the main lake. Lots fish and shad roaming suspended in the water column. Topwaters and frogs producing a few fish early the day around scattered shore grass and over flats. No report on crappie.
