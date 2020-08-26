ZAVALLA — The Zavalla ISD Board of Trustees voted on the 2020-21 budget and set the tax rate at its Monday night meeting.
The board set a tax rate of $1.4203 with $1.0547 in maintenance and operation and $0.3656 in interest and sinking or debt service. That is $.0136 less than the 2019-20 tax rate of $1.4339, which was an eight-cent drop from the 2018-19 rate.
Business Manager Alice Boulware said this drop is because of House Bill 3.
The board also set a budget with a revenue of $5,691,708 and an expenditure of $5,744,009. This budget included $52,301 in expenditures over revenue, but Boulware said she was confident the district would make up for that difference.
The expenditures include $10,000 for hiring a firm to assist in the hunt for a superintendent. The board will meet on Sept. 3 to hear proposals from companies interested in the search.
The budget also includes a raise for some administrative positions because some teachers were making more than administration.
“We’re going to get more money than I put in that budget,” Boulware said. “TEA is going to pay us several thousand dollars more than is built in that projected budget, but you build your budget on what you earn, not what somebody gives you because when they give it to you and you haven’t earned it, which is due to ADA (average daily attendance), they will take it back.”
This past year, the district paid back $277,000 to TEA based on decreasing attendance.
One board member spoke about the appraisal board hiring a firm to evaluate all homesteads in the county to verify if they should continue to be receiving the homestead exemption. The company is estimating $300,000-$400,000 recovered from this evaluation.
Elementary Principal Glen Vaughan and junior high and high school Principal Patricia Cross spoke about the beginning of the year on their campuses.
Vaughan said enrollment was 151 with 13 students online, attendance rate was almost 96%, drive-thru meet the teacher went well with 85% of parents attending, every student has school supplies provided, students adapted well to first day changes and online students will be using the Nexus 7 tablets instead of Chromebooks because they are easier to use and include features like practicing handwriting and dexterity.
He also said teachers who have an easier time with technology have been helping teachers who are struggling to master the new technology, like Google Classroom, through a mentoring program on Wednesday mornings.
Cross said enrollment was 156 — 71 in junior high with 11 online and 85 in high school with 14 online, attendance rate was at 97%, in-service went well with new COVID procedures and online schooling, drive-thru meet the teacher went well with parents enjoying the change of pace, two students are attending Angelina College for CNA courses, 11 students are taking dual-credit courses online and junior high basketball is gearing up to begin this week, weather permitting.
Superintendent Ricky Oliver said convocation went well, and while there was some nervousness among staff for the challenges this year promotes, he is optimistic.
“I was telling them, we’ll do like Gunnery Sergeant Tom Highway in ‘Heartbreak Ridge’ — we’ll adapt, we’ll improvise, we’ll overcome,” Oliver said. “We’ll get through it.”
On the first day, 254 students showed up, but since then, the number has gone up to 308, he said. If COVID-19 stays out of the building and more people see the precautions the district is taking, the numbers will likely go up, he said.
Oliver said two young adults were spotted walking through campus toward the baseball field with machetes on Friday. A board member preparing to exercise on the track saw the two and alerted authorities and administration.
They caught up to the woman but missed the man. Oliver said they did not recognize either individual, and the woman would not identify the man.
The board also voted to:
Appoint Oliver and Boulware as investment officers.
Approve purchase of catastrophic insurance for the district.
Sell school property on Ball Park Loop.
