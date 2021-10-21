TODAY
Nac Snack Friday. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Nacogdoches.
Friday Nights & Purple Lights. 4-9 p.m. at Fredonia Brewery in Nacogdoches.
Esperanza’s Night Out. Poetry Slam from 5-8 p.m. at the Stone Fort Museum in Nacogdoches.
Steak Night. 5:30 p.m. at Front Porch Distillery in Nacogdoches. Jonathan Webster will be performing at 7 p.m. A 16-ounce Prime Angus Ribeye with two sides is $25. Add a side of shrimp for $5. Message Chambers Smokehouse or Front Porch on Facebook to reserve your steak.
Music on the Patio. Sean Christopher at 6 p.m. at the Fredonia Hotel in Nacogdoches.
Halloween Bike Night. 6 p.m. at Lumberjack Harley Davidson in Nacogdoches.
Halloween Howl Drive-Thru. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Angelina County Farmers Market. This event is free and kid-friendly. For more information, call Lynn at 366-4536 or Catherine at 676-9307.
Live music. Phil Coggins at 6:30 p.m. at Fredonia Brewery in Nacogdoches.
The Jaycees Haunted Trail Ride. 7 p.m. at 9370 State Highway 259.
Old School Cycles LLC Bike Night. 7-9 p.m. at 182 County Road 701.
“The Actor’s Nightmare” Comic Play. 7:30 p.m. in Regents Suite A in the BPSC on the SFA campus.
Full Moon Concert. The FAB 5 at 8 p.m. at Festival Park in Nacogdoches. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
Karaoke. 8 p.m. to midnight at Lugnutz Bar & Grill in Nacogdoches.
SATURDAY
Fall Goat Yoga. 10-11 a.m. at Front Porch Distillery in Nacogdoches. Tickets are $32. Bring a yoga mat or large beach towel.
“The Actor’s Nightmare” Comic Play. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in Regents Suite A in the BPSC on the SFA campus.
Tobaccodoches Cigar Festival. 2-8 p.m. on Commerce Street in Nacogdoches.
Live music. Johnny Mullins from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Naca Valley Vineyard in Nacogdoches.
Live music. Phillip Coggins and Steffany Karback at 6 p.m. at Fredonia Brewery in Nacogdoches.
Halloween Howl Drive-Thru. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Angelina County Farmers Market. This event is free and kid-friendly. For more information, call Lynn at 366-4536 or Catherine at 676-9307.
Live music. Joe Cuellar at 7 p.m. at 58 Junction. $5 cover charge.
Pickin’ on the Porch. Nightfall at 7 p.m. at Front Porch Distillery in Nacogdoches.
Live music. Koe Wetzel with The Huser Brothers at 7 p.m. at the Nacogdoches Expo Center.
The Jaycees Haunted Trail Ride. 7 p.m. at 9370 State Highway 259.
Helping House Wine Dinner. 7 p.m. at Red House Winery in Nacogdoches.
Brick Street Blues Band. Benefit for GG from 7:30-11 p.m. at Maklemore’s Ale House & Bistro in Nacogdoches.
Oktoberfest Dinner. 7:30 p.m. at the Stone House Kitchen in Nacogdoches.
Live music. Southbound at 9 p.m. at Lugnutz Bar & Grill in Nacogdoches.
SUNDAY
NSU Percussion Ensemble. 4-5 p.m. at the Cole Concert Hall in Nacogdoches.
Halloween Howl Drive-Thru. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Angelina County Farmers Market. This event is free and kid-friendly. For more information, call Lynn at 366-4536 or Catherine at 676-9307.
Coleidoscope Concert. 7:30-9 p.m. at the Cole Concert Hall in Nacogdoches.
MONDAY
Halloween Howl Drive-Thru. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Angelina County Farmers Market. This event is free and kid-friendly. For more information, call Lynn at 366-4536 or Catherine at 676-9307.
TUESDAY
Halloween Howl Drive-Thru. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Angelina County Farmers Market. This event is free and kid-friendly. For more information, call Lynn at 366-4536 or Catherine at 676-9307.
Thriller Thursday. “IT” at 7 p.m. at Front Porch Distillery in Nacogdoches.
WEDNESDAY
Halloween Howl Drive-Thru. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Angelina County Farmers Market. This event is free and kid-friendly. For more information, call Lynn at 366-4536 or Catherine at 676-9307.
THURSDAY
Jack Madness. 9 p.m. at the William R. Johnson Coliseum on the SFA campus. Three Hot Chili Peppers, a Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band, will be performing at 9:45 p.m. Public tickets are $15 for Jack Madness and concert. $35 box set with catered meal. Free to SFA students before 9 p.m.
