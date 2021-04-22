Stephanie Bell
Services for Stephanie Bell, 42, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Shiloh Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Forest Haven Cemetery. Ms. Bell was born Nov. 1, 1978, in San Augustine and died April 18, 2021, in Houston.
Bobbie Sue Oliver Eberlan
Services for Bobbie Sue Oliver Eberlan, 74, of Center, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Bobbie was born Feb. 5, 1947, in Bronson and died April 21, 2021, in Nacogdoches.
Reba English Brent Garrison
Services for Reba English Brent Garrison, 94, of Etoile, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Enon Cemetery in Houston County. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday. Mrs. Garrison was born Oct. 17, 1926, in Hagerville and died April 22, 2021, in Etoile.
Arce Fitzgerald LeGrand
Services for Arce Fitzgerald LeGrand, 100, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday at the church. Arce was born March 1, 1921, in Denning and died April 21, 2021, in San Augustine.
Kendra Lashay McKenzie
Graveside services for Kendra Lashay McKenzie, 26, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. today at Sid Roberts Funeral Home. She was born Sept. 7, 1994, and died April 20, 2021.
Jose Luis Ramos
Services for Jose Luis Ramos, 64 of Diboll, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at All Families Mortuary's Chapel. Jose was born Oct. 12, 1956, and died April 22, 2021, at Hospice in The Pines. Interment will follow at Forest Haven Cemetery.
Nicole Rusk
Services for Nicole Rusk, 46, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Monday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mrs. Rusk was born July 31, 1974, in Garden Grove and died April 19, 2021, in Lufkin.
Norma Jean Shields
Services for Norma Jean Shields, 64, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Garden. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. today at Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Shields was born May 5, 1956, in Houston and died April 12, 2021, in Lufkin.
Kenneth Taylor Jr.
Services for Kenneth Taylor Jr., 20, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mr. Taylor was born Oct. 2, 2000, in Lufkin and died April 17, 2021, in Lufkin.
David Lee Thomas
Graveside services for David Lee Thomas, 63, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Davis Memorial Garden Cemetery. Mr. Thomas was born Jan. 12, 1958, in Lufkin and died April 13, 2021, in Houston. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
