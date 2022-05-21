NACOGDOCHES — The Central High School Class of 2022 was excited to say hello to the future during commencement exercises Friday night at William R Johnson Coliseum.
CHS principal Bryan Finch said the seniors were a wonderful class of students.
“We have made it through another memorable year and we have commended you young ladies and gentlemen for embracing the opportunities and overcoming the adversities that you have been dealt,” he said. “It was a thrill to watch you grow this year.”
The top 10 students in the class were recognized for their academic accomplishments and given medals: valedictorian Teresita Santoyo, salutatorian Brayden Thacker, Samantha Hooker, Chasity Carnahan, Steven Cerda, Valeria Jacobo, Lauren Boulware, Margarita Ramos, Grace Brown and Natalie Rawls.
Finch also recognized three students for perfect attendance, 24 seniors for the “Who’s Who” award and Mr. and Mrs. CHS, Miguel De La Cruz and Kenzie Colbert.
“The honor of Mr. and Mrs. CHS award is an exemplary male and female student who represents the high school through pride, passion and purpose,” Finch said. “These two students show great pride in their school through academics, extracurricular activities and represent their school in a positive manner.”
During her speech, Teresita encouraged her fellow graduates to continue to grow at their own pace and to chase the life they wanted.
“Some of us are going off to college, while others are going into careers, law enforcement or are still trying to figure it all out,” she said. “While it may be terrifying to think of all the pages we have left to fill, we have waited a long time for this, so let’s enjoy and celebrate this. I am proud of every single one of you and I’m glad to call you my graduating Class of 2022.”
During his speech, Brayden reflected on the years he has spent with his classmates. He will be studying computer science at Stephen F. Austin State University.
“It feels like just yesterday we were all scared little freshmen,” he said. “Now, we have endured four crazy years — some crazier than others — and are about to walk across the stage into a new season of our lives. We have all celebrated together through the good times, and worked together to make it through the hard ones. … We persevered and made it out stronger. This is the moment we’ve been waiting for.”
Reina Rodriguez was excited to be graduating. She will be going to Angelina College to finish her basics.
“I’m very emotional because I’m never gonna see most of these people again after tonight, and it’s overwhelming in a way, but I’m mostly excited to get out of high school,” she said.
Teresita hopes to enroll in the radiology program at AC. She was excited and anxious to be graduating, though it had not fully hit her yet, she said.
“It’s bittersweet, but I am excited. I think overall I’m just ready,” she said. “I may not think I’m ready, but I am ready to move on to the next chapter in my life, experience new things. That’s one thing I’ve always looked forward to after I graduate is to see what’s out there.”
