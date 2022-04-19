NACOGDOCHES — Planning is well underway for a full week of events leading up to the 32nd annual Texas Blueberry Festival, scheduled for June 11 in downtown Nacogdoches.
After a 2020 cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event made a healthy return in 2021, with organizers estimating the highest attendance in festival history.
On the Sunday before this year’s event, Millard’s Crossing will host a June 5 Blueberry Jam outdoor concert and craft market, according to Texas Blueberry Festival chairwoman Grace Handler, who last year took on the role of director at the historic village, 6020 North Street.
“Blueberry Jam will start with Sunday Funday for Families and every day after that will feature a special theme with different activities for a variety of ages and interests,” Handler said “Look for a parents’ night out with a progressive dinner, a mini-renaissance day, goat yoga, painting party and a day just for children with a petting zoo, bounce houses, waterslides and more.”
On the eve of the Blueberry Festival, the annual Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park begins at 6 p.m. June 10 at Festival Park just south of downtown. Presented by Rex Perry Autoplex, the outdoor concert is free to the public and appropriate for all ages. Acts lined up for the concert are Little Roy and Lizzy, the Baker Family and Catahoula Drive, with a special appearance by Gent Mountain Grassburs.
An hour before the Friday concert, those 19 and up can visit the public library for a free session on making blueberry crepes and ebelskivers, Danish treats with a pancake-like crust and fruit filling. Registration for the 5 p.m. session will be available through Eventbrite.
Organized annually by the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce, the Texas Blueberry Festival will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11 on the downtown square and is presented by Tipton Ford. Returning favorites include the pet parade, washer board tournament, car show, splash and bounce park, pie-eating concert and petting zoo.
The annual Running of the Blueberries includes 5K and 10K timed routes along gate Lanana Creek Trail, with entries raising money for the local dog park. Race day registration will be between 6:30 and 7:15 a.m., but online registration is open now at tbf.nacogdoches.org/5k. Pre-registration is $35 for the 5K and $40 for the 10K, but prices increase after April 30.
New this year is an all-you-can-eat Blueberry Brunch at Stone House Kitchen beginning at 9 a.m. Representatives from the Nacogdoches pickleball group will offer information and demos of the nation’s fastest growing sport.
An updated events schedule, vendor information and contest information will be posted to the festival website at tbf.nacogdoches.org.
