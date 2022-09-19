featured top story BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Cheese Ball Factory spreading creamy creations to local snack connoisseurs By BRITTANY BARCLAY/The Lufkin Daily News Brittany Barclay Author email Sep 19, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Cheese Ball Factory is officially open at the Angelina County Farmers Market in pavilion one. BRITTANY BARCLAY/The Lufkin Daily News Regional Homes is now open at at 803 N. Medford Drive. JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cheese Ball Factory — now officially open in the Angelina County Farmers Market — is serving up the perfect centerpieces for those putting on a spread.The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in pavilion one. Customers can order and pick up Tuesday through Saturday during the same times.Call (936) 366-4536 to order, and check their Facebook page for the flavors they offer. The farmers market is at 2107 S. Medford Drive near Cafe Del Rio.———Regional Homes of Lufkin, a manufactured and modular housing dealer that opened in early July, held a Grand Opening Home Sale Friday, Saturday and Sunday.Regional Homes is at 803 N. Medford Dr. across from Lufkin Ford. This is its first location in Texas.———58J Music Cafe has expanded its hours. It is now open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday; from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday (which includes all-day brunch).The business also received its alcohol license and booked its first live musician on Thursday.Check out their new website, 58jmusiccafe.net, for more information.———Primal Piercing & Jewelry in Nacogdoches is now booking appointments for lobe piercings at 2500 North St., Suite 10. Call (936) 553-9887 to book an appointment. Know of any new businesses opening, or established businesses closing, in Angelina County? Send press releases, tips and queries to Brittany Barclay at brittany.barclay@dailysentinel.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Factory Market Cheese Ball Commerce Centerpiece Lufkin Jewelry Facebook Brittany Barclay Author email Follow Brittany Barclay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman fatally shoots boyfriendLufkin woman dies in Friday morning crash on US Highway 69 northTexas State Forest Festival opens today with new carnivalPolice investigating early-morning shooting at downtown night clubFreddy’s to open location in LufkinResidents address public safety, infrastructure concerns during town hall meetingLufkin police: Motorcyclist suffers 'serious leg injury' after being struck by truckSuspended county judge, former road engineer move to quash criminal indictmentsS&T Pit Burgers smokes the competition at Big Axe BBQ contestLufkin teen dies in auto-pedestrian collision in Broaddus Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
