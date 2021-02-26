NACOGDOCHES — It didn’t come on a night when fans, coaches and players were sitting on the edge of their seats hoping their team would make a crucial play down the stretch to secure the elusive conference championship. But it was an emotional win for the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, nonetheless, as they earned the first Southland Conference regular season championship since the 2014-15 season and the first under fifth-year head coach Mark Kellogg, with a dominating 114-58 win over Northwestern State (0-17, 0-12 SLC) inside William R. Johnson Coliseum Wednesday night.
The 11th straight victory and 11th straight win without a loss at home this season, SFA (19-2) took the regular season title and will receive a double-bye into the semifinals of the Southland Conference Tournament in Katy in its final year in the Southland.
The clinching win brought excitement to a team that has come close the past three seasons only to fall just short. But on this night, led by seniors Alyssa Mayfield, Marissa Banfield and Aaliyah Johnson, the Ladyjacks made a statement they were no longer satisfied with knocking on the door. This year, they kicked it in.
“This is a beyond-special group,” Kellogg said during the celebration as his players were cutting down the nets of the home court. To be resilient enough with everything that’s been thrown at them. They are kids; they’re 18-22 year olds and they’ve been dealt a very difficult hand. And they stayed true to each other, stayed true to the process and this senior group has missed this opportunity, I believe, by a game for three years in a row.
“It’s been a long time coming. They’re the heart and soul of this program that we’ve established. I’m super proud of the three seniors and the entire team.”
Kellogg took over the Ladyjack program in the 2015-16 season and led it to a third-place regular season finish. After guiding the Ladyjacks to another third-place finish in 2016-17, SFA finished second in the postseason conference tournament.
Recording 25 wins for three straight years, and at least 23 wins in each of the previous four seasons, the Ladyjack program became not only a strong presence in the Southland Conference, but began receiving recognition nationally.
With three games remaining, the Ladyjacks have been receiving votes for the past several weeks in the AP Top 25 poll, leading several national statistical categories, while the Ladyjacks have the No. 18 NET Rankings, and sit in the Top 10 of the Women’s Mid Major Top 25.
Securing the league title may have the Ladyjacks on the top of the Southland today, but Kellogg says he hopes the season is far from finished.
“I don’t want this to be the end of it,” Kellogg said of his team’s aspirations this season. “I told (the team) the next net cutting is even more special than the fun you’re having now. Imagine what Katy would feel like.
“So we’ll get ready for that in the next three (regular season) games. We’ll put this goal behind us and start focusing on Katy and see if we can finish this time. You get judged about what you do in March and that’s where we’re about to be — March. But we’ll be ready. This is a special group.”
Against the Lady Demons, the Ladyjacks were dominating. SFA hit 60.3% (41-of-68) from the field and 51.6% (16-of-31) from behind the arc, connecting on a high of 75% (12-of-16) from the field in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, Northwestern State shot just 31.8% from the field in the first half but raised that percentage in the final two quarters by connecting on 53.8% (7-of-13) of its field goals in the third quarter and 60% (6-of-10) in the fourth.
SFA forced 30 NSU turnovers, turning them into 50 points, while 11 SFA turnovers were turned into 17 Lady Demon points. The Ladyjacks had 31 assists on 41 made baskets, outscored NSU 48-22 in the paint, and 21-7 on second-chance points and 23-6 on fast break points.
Six different Ladyjacks scored in double figures, led by Zya Nugent’s 19 points. Marissa Banfield hit 6-of-8 from behind the three-point arc, dropping in 18 points, to go along with four assists. Stephanie Visscher scored 14 points, while tallying 5 rebounds and 3 steals. Mayfield added 13 points, 6 boards and 3 steals, Avery Brittingham pitched in 11 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, while Tasharian Robinson scored 10 points.
Julia Sion led the Lady Demons with 13 points.
