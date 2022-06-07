NACOGDOCHES — East Texas will get a special look at the nature film “Deep in the Heart” on Thursday with a question and answer session with one of the filmmakers.
The nature documentary is a first of its kind, giving the diverse wildlife and landscapes of the Lone Star State the “Planet Earth” treatment. Film producer Katy Baldock, a 2013 Nacogdoches High School graduate, will host a screening and question and answer session beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Fredonia Hotel, 200 N. Fredonia St. in Nacogdoches. Admission is $10.
The Q and A session will also feature Texas Department of Transportation biologist Matt Buckingham of Lufkin.
“I wanted to set up a special screening in Nacogdoches,” she said. “It’s my hometown, and some of the footage included in ‘Deep in the Heart’ is close to Nacogdoches. Having a natural history film being widely released in theaters is really a new concept for Texas and the U.S.”
“Deep in the Heart” is narrated by Matthew McConaughey, and the showcase of diverse and unique wildlife opened in wide release June 3 to rave reviews while sparking interested in conservation efforts.
“Not only are people watching the film, but they’re feeling the need to take action across the state,” Baldock said. “One of our main goals from the beginning has been to raise awareness of conservation issues here in Texas. There’s a lot of organizations people can get involved with.”
The film’s website and credits list nearly 30 conservation groups across the state centered around aiding wildlife featured in the film.
“What always stands out to me really is the conclusion of the film,” Baldock said. “It really emphasizes the importance of conserving our wildlife and wild places. Nature is resilient. If we give it space to grow and come back, it will.”
Baldock has worked as a producer with Fur & Fin Films for around five years, about three of which have been focused on “Deep in the Heart.”
After graduating from Nacogdoches High School, Baldock studied communications, journalism and art at Texas A&M. According to her bio on the website for “Deep in the Heart,” Baldock was an associate producer on the Emmy-nominated feature documentary “The River and the Wall” and produced “American Ocelot,” another wildlife-based documentary.
