DA won’t seek death for man accused of 1974 Texas killing
FORT WORTH — Prosecutors in Texas said Thursday that they wouldn’t seek the death penalty for a 78-year-old man arrested last year and accused of the 1974 abduction and slaying of a teen girl.
The Tarrant County district attorney’s office has submitted documents seeking life imprisonment without parole for Glen McCurley, arrested in September on a capital murder charge in the slaying of 17-year-old Carla Walker.
District Attorney Sharen Wilson said they determined “justice would best be served” by a sentence ensuring McCurley “will spend the rest of his days in prison.”
Walker’s family supported the decision, she said.
Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger found dead in Austin
AUSTIN — Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead near campus Thursday, Austin police said.
Officers found the 20-year-old Ehlinger after responding to a call at 12:18 p.m. Police did not detail how they found him but said the death is not considered suspicious. No cause of death was immediately released.
Jake Ehlinger did not play the last two seasons after arriving as a walk-on from Austin’s Westlake High School.
Grid manager assures ample electric power
AUSTIN — The group that manages the grid that provides electric power to most of Texas assured Thursday that its latest assessment showed the grid was expected to provide sufficient power to meet peak summer demand.
However, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said in a statement that it expected record-breaking demand for electric power that could mean tight supply reserve margins.
ERCOT predicted a demand peak of 77,144 megawatts this summer against a total generating resource capacity of 86,862 megawatts.
“While the risk for emergency conditions remains low this summer based on many of the scenarios studied, a combination of factors in real time, including record demand, high thermal generation outages and low wind/solar output could result in tight grid conditions,” Woody Rickerson, ERCOT’s vice president of grid planning and operations, said in the statement. “We cannot control the weather or forced generation outages, but we are prepared to deploy the tools that are available to us to maintain a reliable electric system.
Man charged with attempted capital murder faces trial
TEXARKANA — A Texas man charged with the attempted capital murder of a peace officer is set for trial next month in Bowie County.
Aaron Caleb Swenson, 37, appeared for a final pretrial hearing Tuesday before 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison, according to the Texarkana Gazette.
Bowie County District Attorney Jerry Rochelle said the state is ready to present the case to a jury June 1.
Swenson is accused of streaming on Facebook Live as he drove the streets of Texarkana, Texas, searching for a police officer to kill, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Swenson was arrested in April 2020. He is believed to have ties to the “boogaloo” movement, a network of gun enthusiasts who often express support for overthrowing the U.S. government, according to police and the Tech Transparency Project, which tracks technology companies.
