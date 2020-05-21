Senate confirms Texan Ratcliffe as intelligence chief
WASHINGTON — A sharply divided Senate confirmed John Ratcliffe as director of national intelligence on Thursday, with Democrats refusing to support the nomination over fears that he will politicize the intelligence community’s work under President Donald Trump.
All Democrats opposed Ratcliffe, making him the first DNI to be installed on a partisan vote since the position was created in 2005. The tally was 49-44.
Texas mayor says women can’t lead prayer at meetings
WYLIE — The mayor of a Dallas suburb told a fellow City Council member in an email that women shouldn’t be allowed to lead prayer at public meetings because he believes it goes against teachings in the Bible.
Wylie Mayor Eric Hogue quoted two New Testament Scriptures in the email sent to City Council member Jeff Forrester in which he suggested that the council instead select young men to give the invocation at the next meeting on May 26.
“All I ask is that those leading the public prayer be young men,” Hogue, who is currently serving his last term as mayor after 12 years, wrote on May 17. “As a preacher for the Cottonwood Church of Christ, we take the two verses below literally.”
He then cites a passage in 1 Corinthians that, according to his email, says: “Let your women keep silence in the churches: for it is not permitted unto them to speak; but they are commanded to be under obedience as also saith the law. And if they will learn anything, let them ask their husbands at home: for it is a shame for women to speak in the church.”
DA: 91 more drug cases tied to ex-cop to be dismissed
HOUSTON — Prosecutors announced Thursday they expect to dismiss at least 91 more drug convictions tied to an indicted ex-Houston police officer whose cases are being reviewed following a deadly drug raid.
This comes after the Harris County District Attorney’s Office had announced in February it would dismiss 73 cases connected to the former officer, Gerald Goines.
Goines’ work with the Houston Police Department’s narcotics unit has come under scrutiny following the January 2019 drug raid in which Dennis Tuttle, 59, and his wife, Rhogena Nicholas, 58, were killed. Prosecutors allege Goines, 55, lied to obtain the warrant to search the couple’s home by claiming that a confidential informant had bought heroin there.
