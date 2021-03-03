It was a tough night for Lufkin soccer teams as they each dropped two-goal decisions to Whitehouse in District 16-5A action Tuesday night.
In girls action at John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium, Whitehouse avenged an earlier 3-0 loss by taking down the Lady Panthers 2-0.
Whitehouse led 1-0 at halftime and added a goal after the break on the way to the win.
Lufkin’s JV took a 3-0 win over Whitehouse earlier Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers return to action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face Nacogdoches.
In boys action Tuesday, the Panthers were on the wrong end of a 3-1 score against the Wildcats.
With the win, Whitehouse handed Lufkin its second loss of the season while completing the season sweep.
The Panthers entered the night a game ahead of Whitehouse in the district standings, but the teams are now tied entering the final three games of the season.
Whitehouse also holds the tiebreaker due to the head-to-head sweep that included a 4-1 win in Lufkin earlier this season. Lufkin would need to win out and hope for a Whitehouse tie or loss in the last three games in order to claim the outright district title.
Miguel Rojo scored for the Panthers as Luis Flores was held without a goal for the first time this season.
Lufkin returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Nacogdoches.
