NACOGODCHES — Lufkin High School graduate Floyd Brantley can still ride circles around cyclists half his age.
On a recent blustery Friday afternoon, the 96-year-old World War II and Korean War veteran pedaled his bike though his childhood neighborhood, reminiscing about life in Nacogdoches during the 1930s before war took him away from East Texas for the first time and his career landed him to Arkansas.
Brantley had taken the route along Mound Street hundreds if not thousands of times in his youth, often accompanied by Charles Bright, philanthropist and founder of Bright Coop.
“We would start down on North Street, and I would ride all the time past First Baptist Church to Austin Street. Then we would double back on Mound Street back to town,” Brantley said.
Sometimes he would ride the 25 miles south to Lufkin.
Those boyhood rides instilled a lifelong love of cycling. Brantley still bikes several times a week.
A few years ago he completed 25 miles in the The Big Dam Bridge 100 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He’s also ridden the entirety of the New York City Veterans Day Parade.
“I can’t keep up. I’m the one who is worn out,” said his son, Charles Brantley. said.
The Brantleys have lived in Arkansas for decades thanks to Floyd’s career as a school textbook salesman. It paid more than being a teacher at the time, he said.
But the connection remained. The family has land near Pollok, and Floyd’s sales territory included all of East Texas.
“Right in this hotel I presented my textbooks,” Floyd said sitting at a table inside the Fredonia Hotel. “I told the teachers, ‘Right here where this hotel is, I used to ride my bicycle, and I hope ya’ll buy my books.”
Of course, that’s just one of Floyd’s many anecdotes about downtown. As a boy, he worked in Novel Bright’s grocery store, where he was immortalized on film in a movie now called “Nacogdoches 1938.”
“I could see myself up there putting up bread. I knew it was me because the kid had big ears,” he said.
As the 1930s shifted into the ’40s, times got tough. Floyd’s parents divorced around that time. Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, and the world changed.
Floyd’s older brother, C.L, was killed at the Naval Battle of Guadalcanal in November 1942.
“He was the leader of the family when the dad left,” Charles said of his uncle C.L.
Two years later a letter came from the draft. Floyd was living with his mother in Lufkin where he was attending high school.
“At the bottom it said ‘We will defer you until the end of the semester,’” Floyd said. “I got a pair of scissors and cut that part off.”
His mother was heartsick. She’d already lost one son to the war, and none of her children ever finished high school.
“I’d never been away from home in my life,” he said.
But he went anyway. He joined the Navy and trained as a medic. He was assigned to Fleet Hospital 110, caring for the wounded from Iwo Jima and elsewhere around the South Pacific.
“When I wasn’t busy taking care of the wounded, I would pull that little sheet of paper out. I could kick myself. I could have still been in school,” he said.
After the war, Floyd finished high school at Lufkin along with a handful of other GIs. He attended Stephen F. Austin State University before transferring to Baylor. There he joined the Air Force and served in Korea. He married his wife, Beth, and went to work as a teacher before becoming a textbook salesman.
Beth died in March 2020, and Floyd now spends his time traveling, taking online courses, biking and reading.
“I’m not the type to sit around,” he said.
