20221003-news-biz_roundup_1

K & K's Snack Shack is now open at 921 Ellis Ave.

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

Long John Silver’s has permanently closed, according to its former manager. The business’ drive-thru menu has been dismantled and there is a sign on the window confirming the store has ceased operations after 35 years.

———

Know of any new businesses opening, or established businesses closing, in Angelina County? Send press releases, tips and queries to Brittany Barclay at brittany.barclay@dailysentinel.com.