Long John Silver’s has permanently closed, according to its former manager. The business’ drive-thru menu has been dismantled and there is a sign on the window confirming the store has ceased operations after 35 years.
———
———
Smitty’s Car Wash at 1808 S. First St. will hold its grand opening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 24. Those who attend on opening day will have a chance to win swag.
The business recently signed a deal with Simple Wash Solutions, a Texas-based partnership with offices in Dallas and Denver, to provide Automatic Vehicle Wash Equipment and carwash equipment to 10 locations. Two other locations are currently being built in Corsicana and Marshall.
———
Texas Guitar Co., a music store from Paragon Sound and Light, held its grand opening Friday at 4001 S. Medford Drive.
Paragon Sound and Light is a full-service event production company specializing in lighting, audio, video, staging, power distribution and more.
Texas Guitar Co. sells amps, guitars, drums, keyboards and accessories and also offers guitar repair services. It also has a website for online orders at texasguitarcompany.com.
———
K&K’s Snack Shack, a women-owned store, opened in early September at 921 Ellis Ave., where Just Kiddin’ Around was previously located.
It offers dine-in and delivery. Call in orders at (936) 899-6283. The business only accepts cash or Cash App.
———
Et Tu Boutique, an online-only boutique specializing in styles for plus-size women, opened in early September, as well. Find clothes for sizes XL-3X at ettuboutique.com.
———
The Big Picture Events, a photography business that started up last year, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. Nov. 22 at 1615 S. Chestnut St.
———
Roma’s Italian Kitchen announced it is opening a location in Nacogdoches.
———
Angelic Cupcakes at the Angelina County Farmers Market announced it will only be open on Saturdays now. They will still be taking special orders on any day (a minimum of half a dozen cupcakes).
Know of any new businesses opening, or established businesses closing, in Angelina County? Send press releases, tips and queries to Brittany Barclay at brittany.barclay@dailysentinel.com.
