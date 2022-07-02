Music, fireworks and a carnival are among the many activities that will be available to the community Monday during 4th Fest and Lufkin’s Fourth of July celebration.
4th Fest will have various musicians playing throughout the day. A carnival was added to the festivities late Thursday.
“The bands for 4th Fest were selected to provide various music genres to the community, and each band plays different sounds: country, country hip-hop, heavy metal, blues and rock ’n’ roll,” said Kyle Williams of Xtreme Events.
Back in Black — an AC/DC Tribute Band — will be performing along with local musicians Johnny Riley, the Joe Cuellar Band, Tilley & Alpha, Spiral Eye and Jackson Pigg.
Exile was set to perform at the event but canceled Friday.
“Each band brings an authentic sound, as most of the bands will be playing original songs they wrote,” Williams said. “Such as, Joe Cuellar will be singing his new hit soon to be released, the single ‘Tonight I’ll Be Drinkin,’’ and Johnny Riley is a don’t-miss as a national champion blues artist.”
Williams said due to being a professional audio company owner and promoter, he rarely gets excited about a specific band.
“However, I take exception with Back in Black,” he said. “The band’s frontman has auditioned with the actual band AC/DC; that’s quite the honor in my book.”
The event will include vendors of all kinds, and R&K Distributors — along with Budweiser, Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra — will have plenty of beverages, Williams said.
“Don’t worry; Brookshire Brothers has plenty of ice-cold water, too,” he said.
Williams said people should come out so they can be a part of history.
“Every artist on the schedule has either had hit songs or is a potential superstar in the making,” he said.
The carnival will offer 10 rides, plus “all the music, food and games you would normally get at a carnival,” Williams said, including a big Ferris wheel.
4th Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center. Guests can head over to Ellen Trout Park at 3 p.m. for food and family activities, including a bounce house, a water slide, face-painting and a rock wall.
The fireworks show will start around 9:15 p.m., according to Mike Love, whose law firm sponsors it.
Tickets for 4th Fest ‘22 can be purchased online at eventbrite.com or at the gate. Tickets are $5 for kids 17 and under or $10 for guests older than 17 plus the cost of the carnival rides.
Free parking and shuttle service will be provided at Lufkin High School starting at 5 p.m. Officers from the Lufkin Police Department will close down North Loop 287 between U.S. Highway 59 north and U.S. Highway 69 north from 8 p.m. until after the fireworks display.
For more information on the city of Lufkin July 4th Celebration, visit tinyurl.com/2czmtyrv.
For more information on 4th Fest, visit 4thfestlufkin.com.
