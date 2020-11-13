A Texas family is remembering their late mother and grandmother, Pearl Goldie Ballou, who worked to support the troops because she was just a year shy of joining to fight during World War II.
Debbee Harms and Helen Murdok visited downtown Lufkin to view the Walk of Honor Wednesday and remember their beloved Pearl.
Helen said her mother was 17 at the time of the war and was the only one of her siblings — five older brothers and one older sister — who couldn’t join the service.
So she did what she could from home.
“They had a room in a boarding house — two beds and one bathroom on the floor. These four,” Helen said, gesturing to a picture of Pearl with her three roommates, “worked nights, so four other ladies slept in it while they were at work. Somebody was in it 24 hours a day.”
Pearl connected with the Federal Workforce Manpower Commission, and they sent her to Oklahoma City and trained her to be a machinist.
They sent her to Mobile, Alabama, but they didn’t need a machinist. So they retrained her to work on the radar, way on top of the ship accessible through a winding ladder, Helen said.
“I said, what did you do, Mother, and she said, ‘I went up and down that ladder. A lot,’” Helen said, laughing.
Pearl was later sent back to Tulsa to work as a riveter in the nose cones of the airplanes because she was small. A rivet gun would fasten pieces of an airplane or other machinery together and would range in size from 6 inches to 2 feet with a cable extension.
“She was tiny, she could get up in the nose cone. Can you imagine, with a riveter, and you’re in a space this big around, laying there?” Helen said. “When she showed up, they were glad to have the little one.”
Rosie the Riveter was a figure who arose from this time period who represented the hundreds of working women who took the helm in the industrial labor force as the men of the country went to war during WWII.
Helen said Rosie’s phrase was a mantra many women adopted as they worked their hardest, producing as much for the war effort as possible:
“We can do it.”
Pearl worked on something like 1,500 of the A24 and the A26 bombers, Helen said. But one day, it came to an end.
“When she was almost 20, they all went to work one day, and they said, well, ladies, you can just go on home because we don’t need you anymore,” Helen said. “The war is over, and the men needed the jobs.”
Helen said Pearl had been orphaned by the time she was 5 years old, and when she was told that, she thought, what am I going to do now? One of the girls Pearl had boarded with told her she could stay with her family until she could find a job and a place of her own.
So she moved to Oklahoma City and began working as a waitress.
“About six months later, she met this handsome man that was my daddy, and they got married,” Helen said. “Twenty-one then, she had me.”
Pearl had wanted to be in the service, and her efforts as a Rosie the Riveter were the closest she could get. All of Pearl’s brothers and sisters came back from the war, one with an experience in the Bataan Death March as a prisoner of war for seven years.
“It made her feel good,” Helen said. “She was glad that everyone was well and that what she was doing was helpful to the war.”
Debbee said she is honored to have this legacy in her family, to the point where she got a Rosie the Riveter tattoo. She works with seniors in an Alzheimer’s unit, and she celebrates with one patient who is a Rosie.
The Rosie the Riveter Foundation has not honored a certain day of the year for these women, so they have always celebrated on Veterans Day.
“They worked in garages, gas stations. They built the planes and ships and bombs. They filled in a lot of jobs that the men usually did,” Debbee said. “We’re in hopes that Rosies do end up having a day set aside for them.”
The two are Rosettes, recognized daughter and granddaughter of a Rosie by the foundation. Visiting a convention is on their bucket list.
Pearl married Richard Elmore and had three children, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She died on July 11, 2013.
