Our parking lot was re-striped last week and it looks so nice. Thank you to True Stripe Parking Lot Services for the volunteers and faculty that provide so much for the elderly in our community.
The floors also got cleaned over the weekend. Now the job of putting our offices back together. It was like moving in a day. But our floors are nice once again, and the offices are back together. Thanks to all the employees that made that possible.
I’ve been trying to put the menu for the week on Facebook for those of you who can view it there. As there are five weeks this month, the menus are quite different, so I’m putting our holiday schedule in the paper.
The centers will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24, through Monday, Dec. 28. Please mark your calendars or menus if you have one, and pass the word along to other seniors that may not have a menu.
We wish you all a safe and Merry Christmas. Don’t forget to wear a mask and social distance whenever possible, and please don’t get COVID-19.
I have not heard of any sick among our seniors. Let’s keep it that way. God is good.
Menu for this week: Monday, meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, corn and Jell-O. Tuesday, chicken spaghetti, glazed carrots, peas and pudding. Wednesday, hobo beans, turnip greens, cornbread and a cookie. Thursday, chicken fried steak, gravy, au gratin potatoes, capri blend and Jell-O. Friday, sloppy joes, potato chips, ranch-style beans and pudding.
Come eat with us one day. We are wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Sheila is a good waitress and she has Christmas music playing for our enjoyment, and you won’t want to miss seeing the snowmen, trees covered with snow and all the other decorations she has around the center. Good job, Sheila.
Remember, we still have drive-thru lunches. If you don’t feel comfortable eating-in, Lorrie will still deliver your lunch to you. It is not necessary for you to get out of your car. We have a lot of regulars who drive-thru. Lorrie promises a smile, but she said, “No one can see that I’m smiling for the mask.” I guarantee she is smiling.
Have a great week.
