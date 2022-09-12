Shoppers will have more places to find their holiday fixins this year with the addition of a new bakery and a cheese ball shop to the Lufkin business scene.
The Cheese Ball Factory will be opening at the Angelina County Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
The shop is currently taking special orders two days in advance of opening. Call (936) 366-4536 to order, and check their Facebook page for the flavors they offer. The farmers market is at 2107 S. Medford Drive near Cafe Del Rio.
Yoki’s Cakes and More opened a bakery on Sept. 7 at 1005 E. Denman Ave.
The business previously made custom treats, but the bakery offers daily cakes, custom cakes, gourmet cupcakes, cake pops, macaroons, cookies and pies. They also occasionally sell savory items, including tacos, tamales and more.
———
Lavender and Lemons, a food truck that sells teas and treats, including waffles, opened Sept. 4. Check their Facebook page for their location each day.
———
Manhattan Fine Dining announced it is opening a speakeasy every Wednesday starting Sept. 21 in its back wine room.
The event will include an extensive selection of bourbons, drink specials, an hors d'oeuvres menu and live jazz and blues music. A password will be required for entry, so check their Facebook page every Wednesday for the password.
———
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is currently working on closing on a location in Lufkin, according to Kim Huynh, public relations specialist for the fast-casual restaurant chain.
The brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats.
The business has not established a timeframe for construction yet, Huynh said.
———
Southern Nutrition at 237 Allen Drive in Pollok recently held its grand opening. The business specializes in loaded teas, coffees and shakes.
———
Grandough Baking Co., a local bakery that has served Lufkin for more than 20 years, held the grand opening for its Nacogdoches location Sept. 8.
———
Renegade Games, a games and hobby shop in Nacogdoches, recently held its grand opening at 105 E. College St. They sell and host card games, board games and tabletop wargames. They also have open games tables with no fees.
———
Fredonia Brewery in Nacogdoches announced it is now open Wednesdays. Their hours are now 5-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4-9 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
———
Red House Winery in Nacogdoches is now open Monday and Tuesday. Their hours are now 4-7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 1-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Know of any new businesses opening, or established businesses closing, in Angelina County? Send press releases, tips and queries to Brittany Barclay at brittany.barclay@dailysentinel.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.