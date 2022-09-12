Shoppers will have more places to find their holiday fixins this year with the addition of a new bakery and a cheese ball shop to the Lufkin business scene.

The Cheese Ball Factory will be opening at the Angelina County Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Know of any new businesses opening, or established businesses closing, in Angelina County? Send press releases, tips and queries to Brittany Barclay at brittany.barclay@dailysentinel.com.