NACOGDOCHES — Two Nacogdoches County Hospital District board members have resigned less than a week after the board sold the majority of Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital’s assets to the Lion Star Group LLC.
At-large trustee Farrar Bentley resigned Monday afternoon followed by board vice president Anita Kite of Precinct 4 on Tuesday.
“I love this hospital. I want this hospital to succeed,” Bentley said in a phone call with The Daily Sentinel.
He declined to elaborate publicly on his decision to step down from the post he’s held since being first elected in 2017.
Kite said she accomplished the majority of goals she set at the hospital and had decided to leave office.
“I’ve worked hard and long, long hours reading all of the contracts and I feel like I did my best for the community and I feel good about that,” she said.
Kite was also initially elected in 2017, and she and Bentley have largely voted together on issues.
“When I first got on the board what I really wanted to do was to get rid of (Community Hospital Corp.) because they were draining our hospital financially and I got that done,” Kite said. “Then I wanted to be able to get an experienced CEO to turn the hospital around and failed at that one. But then came the opportunity to get a company to come with good experience and being able to run the hospital as a business, so I decided that was the best way to go and I accomplished that.”
The seven-member board is now down to five members, which is enough to make a quorum and legally conduct business. No special elections are likely since both seats are up for election in November, local elections administrator Todd Stallings said.
The board last had a vacancy in 2018 following the resignation of longtime at-large member Duncan Rogde. Rogde was followed by Banker Phares, who also resigned shortly into his term, citing possible conflicts of interest related to his law practice and Stephen F. Austin State University, where he is professor. James Stockman was elected to the at-large seat in 2018 and remains on the board.
The board now has reduced authority since Lion Star took over the hospital’s operations July 14. The county hospital district had been responsible for running daily operations but will now focus on the county ambulance service, running its nursing homes and upkeep of taxpayer-owned buildings.
Lion Star, the new owner and operator of the hospital, paid the county hospital district $3 million for assets including accounts receivable, licenses and inventory. The hospital district retains ownership of all its buildings, which are being leased to Lion Star.
The hospital district is also responsible for repaying more than $42 million in bond debt, largely though a 1% sales tax.
