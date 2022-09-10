A “Toast the Taylors” celebration was recently hosted by friends honoring the engagement of Sarah Morgan and Wes Taylor. The setting was the Museum of East Texas, which was elegantly decorated with candles, hydrangeas, greenery and ferns.

Guests arrived through the charming lighted courtyard as guitarists played jazz music in the background. The delicious menu included raspberry chipotle cheese molds, mozzarella tarts, brie bites, pistachio goat cheese bites, charcuteries on skewers, shot glass shrimp cocktail, pork tenderloin sliders, vanilla cake balls, iced cookies and chocolate mousse cups.

