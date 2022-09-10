A “Toast the Taylors” celebration was recently hosted by friends honoring the engagement of Sarah Morgan and Wes Taylor. The setting was the Museum of East Texas, which was elegantly decorated with candles, hydrangeas, greenery and ferns.
Guests arrived through the charming lighted courtyard as guitarists played jazz music in the background. The delicious menu included raspberry chipotle cheese molds, mozzarella tarts, brie bites, pistachio goat cheese bites, charcuteries on skewers, shot glass shrimp cocktail, pork tenderloin sliders, vanilla cake balls, iced cookies and chocolate mousse cups.
A champagne toast was given in honor of the couple by Carl Ray Polk in the chapel of the museum. It was an evening to remember. Sarah and Wes are so grateful for friends who hosted and those who came to wish them well.
They have a fall wedding planned. Parents of the couple are Susan and Terry Morgan and Cinda and Randall Taylor.
Ellen and Ryan Sorrell will be moving in October to Granbury, where their youngest daughter Nancy Cox lives. They have sold their home on Columbine and are building in Granbury. Their oldest daughter Laura Stewart lives in Austin. They will be close to both daughters and their families.
Nancy Moore, Julie and I went to Nacogdoches and visited Charlene Rees at her newly painted and remodeled Rees Jewelry Store in downtown Nacogdoches. It is truly SFA purple inside and out. Drop by and see what she has in antique pieces and new ones. Nancy Moore had some repair work to be done to her pieces. From there we went to Pemberley’s at the Jones House for lunch. We saw Terri and Jimmy Zeleskey on a “date.”
Ann Richardson had a Buff-bellied Hummingbird. It had been here for three days now — of course, it is lost or just traveling through. The first time she saw it, she thought it was a cross between the Ruby-throated and a Rufous. But the sun was shining on it so could not determine what kind it was. She had to go to her field guide to ID it. It is found on the Louisiana coast, so it was off course.
The Nicholsons send an update on Pam Nicholson‘s daughter and Patsy Nicholson‘s granddaughter: Pressley Nicholson Franclemont graduated cum laude and in the top 25% from South Texas College of Law with a Juris Doctorate in May 2022. She was awarded a pro bono certificate for her work performed with Family Eldercare in Austin and the Randall O. Sorrels Legal Clinic. She sat for the bar exam in July and is patiently awaiting her scores. Pressley married Christopher Franclemont, formerly of Chireno, Aug. 14 in Van Alstyne, surrounded by family and friends. She is excited to begin her legal career in the Houston area.
Patsy’s grandson, and Pam’s nephew Colton Nicholson graduated from LHS in May 2009 and summa cum laude from Grand Canyon University with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology with an emphasis in Forensic Psychology in March 2022. He was on the Presidents List multiple semesters and was involved in the National Honor Society. Currently, Colton is pursuing his Master of Science in Human Factors from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
Not only has Colton has been pursuing his college degrees but he also is a staff sargeant in the U.S. Army. Colton has been in the Army since 2011, and some of his previous positions have been an infantry team leader at Fort Stewart, Georgia, an infantry squad leader at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and most recently an Army recruiter and career counselor in Austin. He also has served our country honorably overseas and was stationed in Germany until 2014. Colton wears so many hats in his family, as well. He is a steadfast husband to his beautiful wife Moni, and a loving dad to his three children, Aidan, Rheya and Kai. Colton has worked hard to be where he is today in his career and in school, and his family is very proud of him.
Our family went to Hingham, Massachusetts for the wedding of our granddaughter Isabelle Herde, daughter of Nancy and Michael Herde, to Charlie Bieser from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, son of Jeanne and Jim Bieser. Thursday afternoon, Michael and Nancy hosted a lobster boil on their lawn for out-of-town guests. On Friday, Julie, Carolyn New and I gave a bridesmaid luncheon at the Square Café for those in the wedding party. Isabelle and Charlie met me before the lunch, and I gave them the Rosaries that were made by one of the Sisters at the Monastery of Infant Jesus along with the Perpetual Enrollment in prayer for them. After the luncheon, we took a Hingham history tour led by Diedra Anderson. Saturday was the rehearsal and dinner at the Scarlet Oak Tavern.
Julie Jumper-Morris and Carolyn New stayed with us at the Hyatt Place in Braintree, Massachusetts. Most of the Podewils family was staying there. (They are the brothers and sister of Jeanne Bieser). Sunday was the wedding by Father Tom O’Connor with Meggie Moyer as the Cantor at the Glastonbury Abbey for immediate family. Then at 3:30, we all went outside to the ceremony with readings picked by the couple. Father Tom is the Abbot at the Abbey, and he did the rite of Marriage.
After family pictures were taken, we went to One Steamboat Lane, the home of Nancy and Michael, for the reception. They had three tents with tables, a buffet and a bar. It was a spectacular sight from the Boston Harbor. We enjoyed dinner and dancing, and Ernest and I won the Anniversary Dance with our 53 years of marriage. The Bieser family tradition was a surprise to all. They gave me a little history about the Hello Dolly tradition that began June 13, 1964, at the wedding of Tony and Paula Suminski. Tony’s father, Norman Francis Voell, scrawled the words on a torn piece of a brown paper bag. We’re guessing it was an impromptu idea. He enlisted Mary (Tony’s sister) to join him in serenading us. The song is Hello Dolly with the name of the new family member — bride or groom substituted for “Dolly.” Norm is the grandfather of Jim Bieser, husband of Jeannie, who are the parents of Charlie. Donna Voell and James Bieser are Jim’s parents. The tradition has grown over 58 years, “performed” at more than two dozen weddings in at least seven states from Wisconsin to New York to Kansas to California. Some brave soul (usually Mary, who has a wonderful voice and outgoing personality) leads family choristers, swinging and swaying most often in opposite directions. In many cases, the groom is seated and the bride “finds her a lap.” We’re not sure the brides and grooms like it, but guests sure do. The ones who seem to enjoy it most are the “incoming” family because it is a complete surprise. After one round of the song, they are invited to sing another, more rousing verse. So, we all sang “Hello Isabelle.”
The weather was beautiful and the families were so friendly. Bill and Pat, Joe and Kathy Podewils were at our hotel, and we saw them as we were leaving on Labor Day morning to say goodbye.
No plane or security trouble for our round trip to Boston Logan Airport. God blessed all of us.
