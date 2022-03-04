NACOGDOCHES COUNTY — An undercover investigation by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly disrupted a large drug distribution operation in the county with the seizure of methamphetamine, other illicit substances, and money. Two suspects are facing felony charges in the case.
Justin Michael Sanchez, 30, of Nacogdoches, was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and a Class B misdemeanor charge for possession of marijuana.
Keegan Leigh Torrez-Burns, 27, faces a first-degree felony charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Sanchez’s bonds were set at $75,000 for the first-degree felony, $15,000 for the second-degree felony and $1,500 for the Class B misdemeanor for a total of $91,500. Torrez-Burns’ bonds were $75,000 for the first-degree felony and $1,500 for the Class B misdemeanor for a total of $76,500.
Investigators reportedly seized more than 4 pounds of methamphetamine in bulk and individual packages, which has a street value of more than $19,500, several firearms, and roughly $16,000 in currency. Suspected fentanyl and ecstasy pills also were reportedly recovered and have been sent to a state lab for testing.
Baggies, scales and other items commonly used in the sale of illegal substances were collected as evidence.
Around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, deputies executed a search warrant on a home in the 1800 block of Pearl Street in Nacogdoches based on information gathered during a long-term undercover operation.
Undercover purchases of methamphetamines by sheriff’s deputies led investigators to the home.
Suspecting the residents inside were armed, investigators staked out the house until Sanchez came outside, at which point he was taken into custody. A loaded handgun was reportedly found by the front door. A total of five firearms and ammunition were seized.
During the investigation, the sheriff’s office reportedly learned Sanchez was the supply source for other suspected drug dealers primarily in Nacogdoches County.
“Seizing these drugs and keeping them out of the hands of dealers is blow to the illegal drug trade in
Nacogdoches County,” said Sheriff Jason Bridges. “We will keep taking drugs out of our community, and we’ll keep holding the people who bring this poison in responsible for the damage the cause.”
Additional charges are possible as the sheriff’s office continues investigating the case.
Under the Texas Penal Code, first-degree felonies are punishable by between five- and 99-years of incarceration.
A third-degree felony is punishable by between two- and 10-years of incarceration. Both carry up to $10,000 in fines in addition to incarceration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.