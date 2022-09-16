featured Grapeland enters win column with 44-26 victory over Groveton By MARY LANKFORD/For The Lufkin Daily News Sep 16, 2022 Sep 16, 2022 Updated 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GRAPELAND — Two weeks after the Groveton Indians got their first win of the season on a Thursday night, they couldn’t repeat the feat despite another strong effort.Grapeland built an early advantage and the Indians could never pull even as the Sandies picked up a 44-26 win in non-district football action.Grapeland got the lead four minutes into the game when Trey Gilmore scored on a 3-yard touchdown run before a 2-point conversion put the Sandies on top 8-0.Groveton answered with Billy Thomas hauling in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Ian Utz .The extra point failed, leaving Grapeland with an 8-6 advantage.The lead grew to double digits a minute later when Maleek Johnson scored on a 54-yard screen pass that upped the margin to 16-6 after another 2-point conversion.The Indians once again answered on the strength of Utz, who hit Clayton Davis for a touchdown pass that narrowed the gap to 16-13.Grapeland made it a 22-13 game when Johnson scored on a 2-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.The Sandies took a 17-point lead into the break when Johnson scored again, this time from 14 yards out for a 30-13 lead.Utz came up with the big play once again as he hit Wyatt Snead for a 43-yard touchdown pass that narrowed the game to 30-20 midway through the third quarter.Grapeland answered with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Lamb to Jax Vickers that made it 36-20 with 3 minutes left in the third quarter.Groveton got back on the board when Utz once again hit Snead for a touchdown, this one from 10 yards out. However, the 2-point try failed, leaving the game at 36-26.Grapeland finally put the game away midway through the fourth quarter when Lamb hit Vickers for a 17-yard touchdown pass. The 2-point conversion made the final 44-26.Grapeland improved to 1-3 on the season while Groveton dropped to 1-3. Groveton hosts Alto on Friday night. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ian Utz Extra Point Touchdown Sport American Football Basketball Grapeland Pass Groveton Indians Maleek Johnson Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLufkin woman dies in Friday morning crash on US Highway 69 northFreddy’s to open location in LufkinWoman fatally shoots boyfriendAuthorities seize eight-liners across Angelina CountyLufkin police: Victim conscious and alert after accidental shooting in Crown ColonyLufkin teen dies in auto-pedestrian collision in BroaddusBUSINESS ROUNDUP: Cheese balls, baked goods, a speakeasy and moreSuspended county judge, former road engineer move to quash criminal indictmentsTexas State Forest Festival opens today with new carnivalResidents address public safety, infrastructure concerns during town hall meeting Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.