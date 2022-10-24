Angelina County Commissioners on Tuesday will discuss a proposed tax abatement agreement between Angelina County and Francis Innovation Operations for the construction of a $30 million manufacturing facility in Lufkin.

Francis Innovation Operations is a 40-year-old woman- and family-owned business that has operated in Texas and Louisiana. The property to be constructed in Lufkin’s industrial park on state Highway 103 east will be home to a state-of-the-art nitrile glove manufacturing facility.

