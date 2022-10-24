Angelina County Commissioners on Tuesday will discuss a proposed tax abatement agreement between Angelina County and Francis Innovation Operations for the construction of a $30 million manufacturing facility in Lufkin.
Francis Innovation Operations is a 40-year-old woman- and family-owned business that has operated in Texas and Louisiana. The property to be constructed in Lufkin’s industrial park on state Highway 103 east will be home to a state-of-the-art nitrile glove manufacturing facility.
Nitrile gloves are used throughout the medical community and are widely used personal protection devices fighting any diseases, as was seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are the blue gloves often seen being used in doctors' offices and at the hospital.
Prior to the 1980s, they were almost entirely manufactured in the U.S., but that changed, resulting in most of the gloves being manufactured in Asian countries, according to FIO.
However, these manufacturers also take advantage of workers who they pay low wages, according to the company. In January, the U.S. Customs Agency banned imports from YTY Industry Holdings, a Malaysian company, over suspected labor practices, CNBC reported at the time. This was the seventh ban on a Malaysian company.
Conversely, FOI's work has resulted in 25 patents with a priority for quality and safety and the company has promised to hire veterans where possible.
FIO will prioritize being a safe and clean neighbor, following the lead of Gattefossé, which would neighbor their new manufacturing plant. Lufkin was one of 27 locations the company considered moving to, and the process took eight to 10 months to complete.
“We chose Lufkin because of the central location, competitive economic incentives and unique opportunity to be located in a foreign-trade zone,” said executive vice president Jordan Schupbach said in an August Lufkin Daily News article. “(Lufkin Economic Development Corporation director) Bob Samford and his team did an outstanding job of representing the city, and we are excited about being in Lufkin.”
Staff writer Jess Huff contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.