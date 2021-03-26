Even before stepping onto the field tonight, the Lufkin Panthers have a resume that would stand up against most teams in the state.
They’ve already reached the 20-win mark while sharing a district title. The Panthers also feature the school’s all-time leading scorer in Luis Flores, who is within range of reaching the century mark for his career.
With a list of wins over 6A teams and 5A powerhouses, the Panthers have a team capable of dominating on any given night.
The scary news for upcoming opponents, is as the playoffs start at home against Pine Tree tonight, they still think there’s room for improvement.
“During games, we’ve had our ups and downs, but overall it’s been a pretty solid year for us,” Lufkin head coach David McPherson said. “We definitely haven’t played our best game yet, which is what we’re looking for. We’ve been getting better every day, so I think we’re right where we need to be.”
Lufkin will open the postseason against Pine Tree, District 15-5A’s third-place team. The Pirates behind district champion Longview and runner-up Mount Pleasant.
While Lufkin hasn’t played Pine Tree this season, the Panthers took a 3-0 win over Lobos on Jan. 14. Pine Tree tied with Longview earlier this season before falling to the Lobos 7-0 last week.
“They’ve been up and down at times, but they’re dangerous,” McPherson said. “They’ve got a forward (Brandt Herber) who has scored 14 goals. You have to be ready for everyone in the playoffs because you’re going to get their best shot, especially in the first round.”
McPherson feels like a strong schedule should have the Panthers ready for the postseason. Lufkin’s only two losses of the season came against Whitehouse, which it shared the district title with.
Seven of Lufkin’s eight district wins were by multiple goals with the lone exception being a 5-4 win over Tyler High when the Lions scored two goals in the last five minutes.
Earlier this week, Lufkin took a 3-2 win over Tyler Legacy in a warm-up game in which the Panthers worked on their depth while resting their starters. Junior Lopez, Juan Franco and Armando Castaneda scored goals for the Panthers.
“I think our strength of schedule with playing a lot of 6A teams in non-district then playing the type of district schedule we had should have us ready for the playoffs,” McPherson said. “With who we played, we weren’t able to take an off night in district and you can’t afford to have an off night in the playoffs or you’ll be turning your stuff in the next day.”
The Panthers also have the advantage of a home game in the first round of the playoffs thanks to coaches in 15-5A and 16-5A agreeing to allow the higher-seeded teams to host the opening round.
“There aren’t just a ton of grass fields teams can play on anymore, and ours is one of the few regulation fields you’ll see,” McPherson said. “The field’s in great condition and the kids are comfortable playing here. Fortunately we get to host one, and hopefully that can be an advantage for us.”
While having a team that has plenty of varsity experience, Lufkin only has three players who have played in the postseason. Adan Hernandez, Miguel Rojo and Trey Walker were each significant contributors in 2019 when the Panthers advanced to the third round. Last season’s playoffs were canceled due to COVID-19.
“That’s been a full two years ago and it seems like even longer with the way the last year has been,” McPherson said. “Hopefully that can benefit those guys, but I think it comes down to who plays better that night.”
The winner of tonight’s game will advance to area to face the Highland Park/Corsicana winner.
