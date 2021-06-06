The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls/incidents on Thursday:
- Burglary of a habitation/building in the 7200 block of FM 2109 around 10:45 a.m.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 300 block of FM 2680 around 1 p.m.
- Terroristic threats in the 600 block of Star Road around 1:30 p.m.
———
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests early Saturday. Arrests and charges include: Erick Martinez, age unavailable, of Corrigan, public intoxication; Lee Achley-Overstreet Spencer, 32, of Lufkin, warrants for displaying fictitious license plate, driving while license invalid, motion to revoke probation for driving while intoxicated and failure to appear for driving while license invalid; Rebecca Jolene Rigby, 33, of Lufkin, possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and warrants for assault causing bodily injury/family violence and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Jamie Leon Landrum, 33, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for theft and parole violation for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance.
———
The Diboll Police Department arrested Devin Jamal Williams, 27, of Lufkin, on Saturday on a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
———
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges include: Richard Varnum, 27, of Oklahoma, Ohio, warrant for motion to adjudicate guilt for forgery of a government/national instrument/money/security; and Suzanne Elizabeth White, 51, of Lufkin, public intoxication.
———
The Angelina County Jail housed 247 inmates as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
