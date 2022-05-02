With COVID-19 numbers in decline and summer fast approaching, businesses are heating up — along with the weather — in Angelina County.
Those looking for a boost of energy can now visit M&J’s Cafe, which opened Friday on Temple Drive in Diboll.
Chick-fil-A opened its third Lufkin location on April 7 at 250 N. John Redditt Drive. This store joins its sister establishments in the Lufkin Mall and at 4605 S. Medford Drive in SouthLoop Crossing.
Simple Simon’s opened a store on U.S. Highway 69 in Huntington on April 5, joining the original store in Hudson.
A new Exxon opened a few weeks ago on Frank Avenue, gaining celebrity status when residents noticed it had one of the lowest gas prices in town at the time.
Nina's Tacos Y Mas, at 1005 E. Denman Ave., opened in late March. They were originally open for dine-in, but due to being short-staffed they now only offer drive-thru, carry-out, walk-up and DoorDash. They serve the famous Birria tacos, which customers have been raving about.
Those who frequent downtown, specifically First Street, have probably noticed the construction and new sign for Rusty Axe Brewing Company, set to open this summer. The brewery promises to offer “a wide variety of delicious, locally made craft beers and aged beers.” It also will offer dining options, including brick oven pizzas.
Skyline Burrito Bowls is currently working on construction for a new store, Skyline Express, according to a video posted on its Facebook page last year. The store will be at the old car wash near Brookshire Brothers on Gaslight Boulevard, the video states.
Though business in Angelina County seems to be booming, there are a couple that did not survive the new year.
Which Wich permanently closed on April 27.
Be Blessed BBQ in Lufkin, which opened a little more than a year ago, announced its closing a few weeks ago. It was owned by Lufkin country singer Flint Thompson and Nacogdoches pastor Jeremiah Moss.
They opened their first food truck in a store parking lot in Nacogdoches just before the pandemic started. After four more food trucks, they decided to open a restaurant in Lufkin.
Though the restaurant did not survive, their food trucks are still going strong.
