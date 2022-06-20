Residents will have their fair share of places to eat this summer as the number of new businesses in Angelina County — along with our broiling temperatures — continues to rise.
The new Taco Bell finally opened at 1102 S. Timberland Drive next to Popeyes. The fancy, modern structure replaced the old one just down the road.
The Free Sisters’ Diner in Huntington opened June 6. The diner is at 8948 U.S. Highway 69, and they are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Their temporary menu currently offers a variety of burgers and “classic southern comfort” foods. They even have a drive-thru if you don’t feel like getting out of your car and into the heat.
’Merica Beverage Co., which started in Nacogdoches, recently opened a location in Lufkin. They are a specialty coffee and daiquiri drive-thru restaurant at 4001 S. Medford Drive, in the Medford Plaza shopping center near Cheddar’s and the Cinemark Lufkin 12 movie theater.
Pelican Pointe is planning to start Sunday brunch soon. They haven’t given any more details, so like them on Facebook for updates.
McAlister’s Deli is set to open in Nacogdoches this summer at 2015 North St. There will be a self-serve kiosk — the second location to offer it — a pick-up window for online app orders and they also will offer delivery. The restaurant plans to hire between 75 and 100 employees, according to a press release.
Sonny’s Lounge in Nacogdoches — readers may remember it as Sonny’s Adult Entertainment from a story we published last fall — opened a couple of months ago. It was set to open last September but never did. The lounge is an outdoor BBQ restaurant/nightclub and is at 476 County Road 116. It’s open Thursday-Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight and there's a $10 cover charge. The lounge offers $10 BBQ Platters, $5 Smash Burgers and is BYOB with $5 setups. Only ages 25 and up are allowed, and it will be ID-enforced.
Those who frequent Nacogdoches still have a few days to visit Thumpers Christian Books and Cafe, as they have announced on Facebook that they’re closing and their last day will be Friday.
“This decision has not been easy and we are trusting in the Lord during this difficult process,” the business posted on social media. “The past 5 years serving each and every one of you has been nothing short of fulfilling. We have sponsored many mission trips, provided a space for many bible studies, and hopefully have made an impact on the Nacogdoches community. Our mission from the start was to pour out the love of Jesus Christ for those who step into our shop.”
