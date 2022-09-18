Angelina College’s soccer teams earned a big Saturday sweep against conference rival Paris Junior College, with the No. 14 Lady Roadrunners earning a 3-0 win and the No. 5 Roadrunners scrapping their way to a 1-0 win at the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex on the AC campus.

The women’s win kept the Lady ’Runners in second place in the conference standings.

The email address for AC’s Sports Information Director is gstallard@angelina.edu.