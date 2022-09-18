Angelina College’s Jose Bojorquez attempts a sliding shot in the box during Saturday’s match against Paris Junior College. The No. 5 Roadrunners pulled out a 1-0 win to maintain their hold on first place in the conference standings.
Angelina College’s soccer teams earned a big Saturday sweep against conference rival Paris Junior College, with the No. 14 Lady Roadrunners earning a 3-0 win and the No. 5 Roadrunners scrapping their way to a 1-0 win at the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex on the AC campus.
The women’s win kept the Lady ’Runners in second place in the conference standings.
AC’s Liliane Clase hit the nets first, taking a feed from Marlene Flores and driving the ball home in the 23rd minute for her fifth goal of the season. With just 50 seconds to play in the first half, Lady ‘Runner Julia Tamasy performed a spin move in the box, driving the ball bottom shelf of the left corner for a 2-0 AC lead at the half.
Alexa Ramirez finished off the AC scoring with a long-range shot in the 53rd minute.
Keeper Alexandra Nunez and the rest of the defenders teamed up for the group’s fifth shutout of the season.
The men’s match proved yet another nailbiter — this just three days following Wednesday’s overtime draw. Still down several key players, the Roadrunners nevertheless put together several good runs and applied constant pressure against the Dragons, but not until the 75th minute was AC able to break through. Jaheim Brown broke free on a run and was taken down on a penalty in the box, and Juan Lopez calmly converted the penalty kick for the only goal the ’Runners needed for the night in a 1-0 win.
Keeper Jorge Gonzalez turned in three big saves, with two of those in the second half, to keep the Dragons off the scoreboard.
The win keeps the Roadrunners (4-0-1) in first place in the Region XIV conference standings.
Both the Lady Roadrunners and Roadrunners are on the road Wednesday at Mount Pleasant, where AC will face Northeast Texas Community College. The women kick off at 2 p.m., and the men will follow at 4 p.m.
