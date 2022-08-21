The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges include: Clifton Ray Woods, 61, of Jasper, public intoxication; Noe Michael Urias, age unavailable, of Lufkin, criminal trespass; Andrew Jacob Silvas, 21, of Diboll, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana; Cruz Rafael Acevedo, 28, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated and warrants for possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon; and Terrance McCullough, 41, of Lufkin, reckless driving, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and prohibited items in a correctional facility.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges include: Kunta Kinte Williams, 45, of Houston, public intoxication; Tyler Lee Williamson, 28, of Lufkin, possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance, burglary of a habitation and warrants for assault and no driver’s license; and Johnnie Martin Elvaker, 58, of Zavalla, assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
The Angelina County Jail housed 269 inmates as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
