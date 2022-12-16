A Lufkin man and woman were arrested Thursday night at La Quinta Inn after the duo was found naked in a room with PCP and methamphetamine while the man screamed unintelligibly as he attempted to perform what appeared to be a handstand, according to Lufkin police reports.
Chester Menefee Jr., 51, was charged with assault of a public servant, resisting arrest, search or transport, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, while Lisa Hadnot, 41, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to the report. Both were transported to the Angelina County Jail before Menefee was taken to St. Luke’s Health-Memorial to be medically cleared, according to a supplemental report. Neither had been booked in to the jail as of late Friday, jail records show.
Lufkin police were called to the motel at 2119 South First Street around 8:45 p.m. for a report of someone screaming for help in room 143. An officer arrived and immediately heard screaming as he approached the room, so he knocked on the door and announced “Police!” in an attempt to get someone to answer it, the police narrative states. He then retrieved a tool from his vehicle to help him gain entry while another officer continued to knock on the door and window.
“Due to exigent circumstances with the call for service,” one officer breached the door before both officers entered the room, finding Hadnot sitting naked on the bed and Menefee naked in the far corner of the room, lying on the floor screaming, according to the narrative. The man was attempting to perform what appeared to be a handstand, a supplemental report states.
Most of what he was screaming was “unintelligible,” according to one officer familiar with the effects of PCP, who said in a supplemental report that he believed the drug was the cause of Menefee’s erratic behavior.
While officers attempted to detain Menefee, he resisted, kicking one officer in the shins “with powerful blows,” according to the supplemental report. One of the officers had to strike Menefee with his fist in the sternum, but that did not appear to be effective, another supplemental report states. An officer then shot Menefee with a Taser, and officers were able to handcuff him.
After being handcuffed, Menefee attempted to pull away from officers again, after which an officer pushed him into the door of the closet, damaging the door, in order to regain control of him, according to a supplemental report.
Hadnot did not comply with commands to put her hands up and get off the bed, appeared intoxicated and was detained without incident, according to supplemental reports.
Officers found a Taurus Judge pistol in plan view near Menefee and nine .410 shells inside the pocket of his jacket, the narrative states. Officers later discovered Menefee is a felon with several convictions.
Narcotics on the dining table tested positive for PCP, according to the narrative, and Hadnot was sitting next to a clear pipe containing a brown substance that tested positive for meth and had several pieces of drug paraphernalia in her bags, according to a supplemental report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.