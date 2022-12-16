A Lufkin man and woman were arrested Thursday night at La Quinta Inn after the duo was found naked in a room with PCP and methamphetamine while the man screamed unintelligibly as he attempted to perform what appeared to be a handstand, according to Lufkin police reports.

Chester Menefee Jr., 51, was charged with assault of a public servant, resisting arrest, search or transport, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, while Lisa Hadnot, 41, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to the report. Both were transported to the Angelina County Jail before Menefee was taken to St. Luke’s Health-Memorial to be medically cleared, according to a supplemental report. Neither had been booked in to the jail as of late Friday, jail records show.

