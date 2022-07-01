While one band might have deflated some fans by dropping out of 4th Fest, the event should still offer plenty of sizzle with its headliner, multiple supporting acts and more on the menu.
The fireworks started a little early this year, however, as Exile on Friday canceled its Lufkin performance at 4th Fest, citing breach of contract and the non-receipt of deposit from the event promoter, according to Bev Moser of B! Noticed, the public relations firm that represents the band. Moser also said the band is reviewing legal proceedings against Kyle Williams and Xtreme Events for breach of contract and false advertising.
Williams responded Friday evening to dispute what he said is misinformation in the press release Moser sent announcing the band’s cancellation.
Williams said he is an employee of Xtreme Events, so the band would only be seeking legal action against Xtreme and not himself. He also said the cancelation stemmed from the band being upset.
“I gave them the opportunity to move that show because their crowd, to me, would be better suited in an air-conditioned venue and not on a 97 degree day at 4:20 in the afternoon on one of the hottest days that we’ve had all summer,” Williams said. “And so I was trying to move them, and trying to work with them and all that stuff. What’s happened since is their show that was in Colorado this weekend also got canceled. And so they’re just upset that they’re not getting to play.”
Williams calls the situation with Exile “unfortunate” but notes that the festival is continuing to move forward with all the bands and attractions.
“My deal is we’re still putting on the event,” he said. “The carnival is coming in — that’s the new big thing. They’ll start setting up on Sunday, as well as the stage and the security company — all of that stuff is already in place.
The festival supports local companies including Real Graphics, A1 Party Rentals and the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center, as Williams points out.
“So we’ve done our part to support our community here,” he said. “Back in Black is still playing — all the other bands. And all that stuff. Everything is still a go.”
As stated on the tickets and on the event website, no refunds will be issued despite one of the bands canceling.
“When you’re paying for a ticket to this event, you’re paying for all the other bands and their compensation, also,” Williams said. “So it’s not just Exile. So everybody else needs that compensation too. We’re not selling this as an Exile concert — we’re selling this as 4th Fest.”
Williams also wanted to correct previous misunderstandings about Paragon Sound and Light’s relationship with the event.
“Xtreme Events is the host,” he said. “Xtreme Events is on all the contracts, all that stuff. Paragon has nothing to do with that. Paragon is an entity that is there to make money just like everybody else.”
In addition to AC/DC tribute band Back In Black, local musicians Johnny Riley, the Joe Cuellar Band, Tilley & Alpha, Spiral Eye and Jackson Pigg are still scheduled to perform.
Tara Hendrix, director of Tourism & Marketing for Lufkin, said the city was disappointed to learn the event may not occur as advertised.
“While we were excited about the 4th Fest concert at the George H. Henderson Exposition Center — the city of Lufkin is not a financial or decision-making partner in the event,” Hendrix said.
The city’s festivities include food vendors, entertainment and the traditional fireworks show at Ellen Trout Park, which is sponsored by Mike Love & Associates.
Moser said the band is disappointed it cannot perform but is looking forward to coming to Lufkin through another promoter.
The band has played in Texas a lot, going back to the ’70s, band member Marlon Hargis said in a phone interview Thursday.
“We always seem to have good crowds there,” Hargis said. “And the crowds seem to have a lot of fun there so we always look forward to getting back to Texas. We’re excited to be there and celebrate the Fourth of July. It’s always a thrill to do that.”
Tickets for 4th Fest ’22 can be purchased online at eventbrite.com or at the gate. Tickets are $5 for kids 17 and under or $10 for guests older than 17. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday at the expo center.
