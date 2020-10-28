Lufkin’s 38-23 win over New Caney Porter on Friday night might have been District 8-5A DI’s most important game of the night, but it wasn’t the one that drew statewide attention.
That distinction went to Magnolia West, which just avoided triple digits in a 97-0 win over Caney Creek.
According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football website, it was the most points scored in a Texas high school football game, excluding 6-man, since Orangefield scored 98 in a 1978 game.
It was also six points shy of Valley Mills’ state record of 103 in 1969. Those unofficial records go back to 1951.
The obvious debate of the night is exactly when is enough enough?
By all indications, the starters were out of the game relatively early and the rest of the bench was emptied out before the final whistle.
I wouldn’t bash either side without knowing the full details.
When Lufkin was in a similar situation against an obviously overmatched opponent from Mexico two seasons ago, a running clock was instituted before halftime and the Panthers ran a total of 31 offensive plays on the night.
Lufkin won 68-0.
In comparison, Magnolia ran 49 total plays, a number still well below the high school average.
Both sides are required to agree on a running clock, meaning it isn’t always an option.
Magnolia West has quite a dangerous team that could make some noise in the playoffs. Caney Creek has a squad that will probably struggle to pick up a win or two.
Sometimes blowouts happen and nobody is to blame. By the time the postseason gets here, it will be a mere afterthought as well as a pretty noticeable score on the back of the Magnolia West playoff T-shirt.
Here is a look at the rest of this week’s action.
New Caney (2-2, 1-1) at Lufkin (2-3, 1-2) — By the end of the season, this is the game that could decide one of the final playoff berths.
Lufkin bounced back from back-to-back losses to the Magnolia schools with a 38-23 win over New Caney Porter on Friday night. Standout running back Caleb Berry was huge for the Panthers in his return from an inury.
With a massive road test against College Station next week, the Panthers know they need to avoid a slip-up here.
New Caney probably feels the same way after a 49-7 blowout loss at the hands of College Station last week.
The Eagles finish the season with back-to-back games against the Magnolia schools, meaning a win in Lufkin would be huge.
Magnolia West (4-1, 3-0) at Waller (2-2, 2-0) — The biggest question about Waller’s 2-0 start is if it’s based on the team’s own improvement or a product of games against Cleveland and Caney Creek to start the 8-5A DI slate.
After a week off, they’ll get their chance to prove themselves as Friday’s game marks the start of six straight contests against teams expected to challenge for the district’s four playoff spots.
The Bulldogs are probably catching Magnolia West at the wrong time.
In the rout of Caney Creek, Brock Dalton threw for 231 yards and three touchdowns and Hunter Bilbo and Devon Banks each ran for three scores.
Magnolia (4-1, 3-0) at Caney Creek (0-4, 0-2) — If the schedule lets up for Caney Creek this week, it isn’t by much.
While allowing 97 points in last week’s loss, Caney Creek was held to negative yardage.
Now they get ready for a Magnolia team that shares the district lead with Magnolia West.
In a normal week, Magnolia’s 65-12 win over Cleveland would have stood out. Standing beside the other blowout score, it hardly generated notice.
Even with wins over Lufkin and College Station already under its belt, Magnolia will likely be tested before the end of the season. But it probably won’t be this week.
New Caney Porter (2-3, 0-3) at Cleveland (1-4, 0-3) — The Porter Spartans are a team much better than their 0-3 record would indicate.
It would appear Cleveland is not.
Porter finished off a brutal three-week stretch to the start of district with a 38-23 loss to Lufkin. In that game, Porter led early in the third quarter but couldn’t keep pace down the stretch.
Cleveland never stood a chance in the loss to Magnolia. In four losses this season, Cleveland has been outscored 211-33.
College Station (4-1, 2-1) — Even with a loss, College Station is still a legitimate threat for the district title.
The Cougars proved that with a 49-7 win over a New Caney team expected to be a district contender.
Now they’ll get a week off to prepare for a visit for Lufkin.
