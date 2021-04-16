Downtown Lufkin will feature a “constant parade” of creatures this weekend at the annual Springfest Family Fun Day.
The Bike Zoo, presented by the Angelina Arts Alliance, will be from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown Lufkin.
The Austin-based experience started as a collaboration between bike-builders and puppet-makers for the Austin First Night Parade in 2005, said co-founder Jeremy Rosen, a mechanical engineering graduate of the University of Texas at Austin.
“More people took pictures of me that night than my whole life prior,” Rosen said.
They have nine creatures, according to their website, but are only bringing the eagle, owl, armadillo and two butterflies to Lufkin. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people will not be able to ride the butterflies this year, but people can still take pictures with all of the creatures.
Rosen said the creatures are made out of old bike parts and new and used materials.
“We try to make things that are really spectacular and demand attention,” Rosen said. “We make things local to this region, species you would find around here.”
He said some of the creatures take years to build.
“We spent years on the eagle and armadillo,” Rosen said. “It’s been an evolution. They evolve and become better.”
People call them from all over the world, Rosen said, who’s proud of their international parade in which they ride the bikes into Mexico.
People should come and see the creatures, Rosen said.
“They are larger than life,” he said. “They look realistic and are a good photo op.”
Springfest is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes arts and crafts, food vendors, family friendly entertainment, a petting zoo, live music and a Car & Truck Show presented by Ray’s Drive-in.
