The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests early Saturday. Arrests and charges include: James Robert Besserman, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; Jacqueline Marie Edwards, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Rayshon Dante Ross, 21, of Lufkin, failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information and a warrant for motion to revoke probation for burglary of a habitation; Juan Luis Olalde, 45, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Jose A. Olalde, 42, of Lufkin, DWI (second); and Sean Rayburn Hawthorne, 26, of Diboll, accident involving more than $200 worth of damage to a vehicle, failure to control speed and warrants for two counts of motion to adjudicate guilt for possession of a penalty group 3 controlled substance.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Ronderious Narcisse Berry, 24, of Lufkin, on Saturday on a charge of criminal trespass.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Jorge Luis Cardona, age unavailable, of Diboll, on Saturday on a charge of DWI with a blood alcohol content above 0.15 and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 249 inmates as of 6:15 p.m. Sunday.
