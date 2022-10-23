NACOGDOCHES — Nacogdoches County sheriff’s deputies arrested two Channelview men Thursday morning after a high-speed chase across Nacogdoches and Angelina counties.
Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, were being held Friday at the Nacogdoches County jail. Briggs is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony. Scott was arrested for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
An Nacogdoches County deputy spotted a gray 2012 Toyota 4Runner that had been reported stolen from Sansom Park, a town northwest of Fort Worth.
The deputy tried to stop the vehicle and alerted Nacogdoches police and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The driver refused to pull over and began to evade, Sheriff Jason Bridges said in a written statement. Police used a spike stripe in an effort to stop the fleeing vehicle, but it was not effective.
The driver continued along Loop 224 to the intersection with Highway 7, where he headed west. The vehicle then re-entered Loop 224 and turned onto U.S. Highway 59 south.
Officers continued pursuing the driver into Lufkin, where Lufkin police successfully used a spike strip to punctured the vehicle’s tires.
The driver continued through Lufkin and on to Highway 103, where he pulled over and surrendered.
Substances believed to be methamphetamine and marijuana were found during a vehicle inventory, the authorities said. Additional charges are possible in this case, which remains under investigation.
Bridges thanked the Nacogdoches Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and Lufkin Police Department for their assistance.
