NACOGDOCHES — Nacogdoches County sheriff’s deputies arrested two Channelview men Thursday morning after a high-speed chase across Nacogdoches and Angelina counties.

Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, were being held Friday at the Nacogdoches County jail. Briggs is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony. Scott was arrested for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.