The circus is coming back to town. And this time it’s bringing dogs and cats with it.
Popovich Comedy Pet Theater, voted “best family show” in Las Vegas, is performing at 2 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Temple Theater as part of The Angelina Arts Alliance Discovery Series.
The show features European-style circus extravaganza including physical comedy, juggling, acrobats from the Moscow Circus and highly intelligent dogs and cats.
Gregory Popvich is a fifth generation circus performer who learned early on how to develop strong bonds with animals. He’s rescued performers from all over the country and transformed them into stars, according to an Angelina Arts Alliance press release.
There are more than 30 pets in the show, and each one has been rescued from animal shelters and given a “new leash on life,” according to the Popovich website.
He is a gold medal winner in Paris, France, and a special award winner in Monte Carlo. Popovich and his pets were finalists on “America’s Got Talent”, were guests on TV shows with Jay Leno, David Letterman, Craig Ferguson, was a feature on Animal Planet and more.
This performance replaces Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live, which was canceled by the artist.
More shows in the 2021-22 Discovery Series include Bella Gaia (Beautiful Earth), The Underwater Bubble Show and Madagascar — The Musical.
Tickets are $11 for adults, $6 for youth, 17 and under. To purchase tickets, go to the Angelina Arts Alliance Box Office at 108 South First Street, angelinaarts.org or call (936) 633-5454.
