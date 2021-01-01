If the IRS and Treasury Department prevail, small businesses across America could face an unexpected tax bill at a time when they can least afford the added expense.
If you recall, many small businesses received Paycheck Protection Program money in 2020. Under the plan, which few debate helped save countless small businesses across the nation, the government backed loans to qualifying businesses as COVID-related shutdowns swept across the nation.
The infusion of cash to small businesses helped them meet critical payroll and a short list of other operating expenses. The loans allowed business owners to retain employees during a time when their ability to earn a profit was hobbled by government-mandated restrictions, including outright closures.
Those who accepted the loans understood a percentage of the amount would be excluded from forgiveness and that repayment would be expected. And while the PPP covenant rules were written on the fly — somewhat understandably because of the sheer urgency of the moment — Congress indicated loan recipients would not incur a tax liability for forgiven funds.
Unfortunately, the IRS and Treasury Department harbor a different point of view.
The IRS and Treasury have taken the position (based on tax law as it exists) that expenses paid with PPP loan proceeds are not tax-deductible. That effectively makes the PPP money taxable, even though Congress made clear it was not.
The IRS and Treasury’s current interpretation could be a devastating blow to many small businesses, many of which still struggle to survive and make payroll in this COVID-ravaged economy.
Congress needs to step up to see its original intent is carried out. If not, small businesses in Angelina County and across this nation will be stuck with an unexpected tax bill at a time when keeping their doors open remains their primary goal.
Congress was correct in its original intent to offer tax relief to small businesses, and whatever flaw the IRS and Treasury Department have found in the language was inadvertent; it was not what our elected leaders intended.
Several bills meant to correct the problem are in process, but support is critical to get them to the floor. Ask your congressman to support S.B. 3612 and H.R. 6821, the Small Business Expense Protection Acts of 2020, or H.R. 6754, the Protecting the Paycheck Protection Program Act.
Doing so will help ensure small businesses across America have every chance to earn their survival through this crisis.
Let’s not let the good intentions of Congress be pushed aside for a punishing and unexpected grab from America’s businesses at a time when the future remains uncertain.
