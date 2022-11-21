NACOGDOCHES — A videotaped struggle over a cellphone at the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has drawn public attention online and is subject of a federal lawsuit.
Cory Glen Roland filed a lawsuit in federal district court claiming his civil rights were violated during an interview with Nacogdoches County sheriff’s deputies when one of the deputies attempted to take his cellphone from him.
That deputy, Detective Sal Landeros, punched Roland twice during a struggle that was recorded on a body camera worn by another officer in the room. The video has since been widely distributed on social media sites.
A recent report by a federal magistrate recommends that civil rights claims against two officers be dismissed while the case against Landeros continues.
“Nacogdoches County Chief Deputy (Jay) Smith, and Investigator (Justin) Pierce are pleased that the magistrate judge recommended that Mr. Roland’s claims against Chief Deputy Smith and Investigator Pierce be dismissed,” said David Iglesias, an attorney representing the county and the deputies.
The officers deny violating Roland’s rights, Iglesias said. The incident was investigated by Texas Rangers and the FBI. An in-depth analysis by a DPS use-of-force expert found no fault with the deputies’ actions.
A grand jury declined to indict Landeros after the Rangers’ investigation, Iglesias said.
The fracas happened March 4, 2021, as Roland was being interviewed, as part of an investigation into thefts in Nacogdoches and Shelby counties, according to court records. At the time he lived with Charles Seth Alexander, the prime suspect in a string of thefts.
Investigators asked Roland about messages he exchanged with Alexander, and he was scrolling though message when Landeros looked over his shoulder and saw a picture of what appeared to be a piece of property found at the men’s home.
When Roland scrolled away from the photo, Landeros said he was concerned it and other potential evidence would be destroyed.
Landeros attempted to seize the telephone and Roland resisted. A struggle ensues that lasted about 18 seconds, according to court documents.
When investigators got a search warrant and later examined the phone, they found photos of stolen property and discussions about drug activity, they said in court records. Investigators said the messages strengthen their belief that Roland was involved in the thefts.
In the suit, Roland claimed that Landeros used excessive force and the other officers present were liable for failing to intervene. The defense argued that the physical struggle was so brief, there was no time to intervene. They are shown on video quickly moving toward Landeros and Roland as the struggle ends.
The report by U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine L. Stetson said Smith and Pierce should be removed from the lawsuit since both are entitled to qualified immunity.
Qualified immunity is a legal principal that allows state and local officials, including law enforcement, to avoid personal liability for actions in the line of duty unless they violate established law.
