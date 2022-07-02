The Lufkin Majors know every step along the way will get a little tougher, but for at least for one night, it was business as usual for the 12U All-Stars.
Jase Dickerson and Ace Horan combined on a one-hit shutout and Lufkin opened the Section I tournament with an 11-0 win over Bastrop in a game called after four innings due to the 10-run mercy rule in Bellville Saturday night.
Dickerson allowed one hit with three strikeouts in two innings of work before Horan pitched the last two innings, striking out six batters and walking one.
Lufkin struck first when Sam Fitzgerald delivered an RBI double and Hardy Brown hit an RBI single for the first two runs. Reece Fitzgerald was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, making it 3-0.
The local all-stars added three more runs in the second inning. Isaac Sapp got things started by driving in a run on a play that went for an error. Two more runs came in when Ryder Sepulvado reached on an error.
Lufkin tacked on four more runs in the third inning.
Caleb Terrazas scored on a wild pitch before Mason Thomason reached on an error that scored another run. Dickerson scored on a wild pitch and Sam Fitzgerald scored on an error that made it 10-0.
Lufkin’s final run scored on Drew Larsen’s RBI groundout that made the final 11-0.
Lufkin hitters were Dickerson (double, 2 singles), Sapp (double, RBI), Sam Fitzgerald (double, single, RBI), Brown and Reece Fitzgerald (single, RBI) and Thomason and Larsen (RBI).
Lufkin (4-0) advances to the winners' bracket game, which will be played at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Bellville.
Lufkin 10 U Minors 10, Northwest 2 — The Lufkin 10U squad got off to a fast start by routing Northwest 10-2 in the opening game of the Section 1 tournament in Elgin Saturday night.
Gaige Womack pitched the first 2 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Tiernan Chala pitched the last 3 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
Lufkin hitters were Chala (2 hits, RBI), Landry Arnold (2 hits, 2 RBIs), Landyn Gray (hit, 2 RBI), Breydan Stewart (hit, 2 RBIs) and Rob Davis, Kannon Stewart and Reece Ramos (RBI).
Lufkin will face Bryan Harvey in a winners' bracket game at 5:30 today in Elgin.
Washington County 14, Lufkin 11U 1 – Lufkin’s 11U team dropped a 14-1 decision to Washington County in the opening game of the Section 1 tournament in Austin Saturday night.
Ash Arreguin led Lufkin’s hitting with two hits, Isaiah Pierce, Carson Garrett, E.J. De La Cruz and Gavin Ditsworth had a single each and Bentley Tamez drove in a run.
Lufkin will play in a losers' bracket game at 5:30 Sunday.
College Station 15, Lufkin Juniors 5 — The Lufkin Juniors dropped a 15-5 decision to College Station in the opening game of the Section 1 tournament in Schulenburg Saturday night.
Lufkin will play a loser's bracket game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
