NACOGDOCHES — Former Police Chief Jim Sevey says “every penny” of his credit card spending “was approved for police purchases” despite reports of more than $18,000 in what city officials deemed “questionable” spending.
“None of the purchases were for any unapproved or undocumented purpose,” Sevey said in a lengthy statement sent by his attorney, Eric N. Roberson of Dallas.
Roberson provided the statement to The Daily Sentinel on Thursday morning ahead of a community-led farewell party for the longtime chief.
Sevey attributed his departure from the city to differences with city manager Mario Canizares over the future of the police department.
“While both of our visions contain strong and bold templates for improving our great city and the police department, they are different visions,” Sevey said, later adding, “Even if I had been provided the ability to further clarify every purchase, the remaining status would be that city manager Canizares and I would still have different visions for the police department.”
Sevey resigned as chief May 25 and received more than $61,000 in severance pay and $11,000 in insurance benefits. His separation agreement with the city included an honorable discharge, Sevey said.
“The citizens of Nacogdoches can know that my service was indeed honorable,” he said.
He later said he accepted the severance package “to protect my family and my health and to be able to serve where my vision for the future of the police department I led was the accepted vision.”
Over the past two years, Sevey has suffered from several medical conditions that kept him out of the office and on extended medical leave.
“This has made it difficult to develop and in-depth and meaningful personal relationship with city manager Canizares,” he said.
Internal memos from fellow police officials accused Sevey of making more than $18,000 in “questionable” purchases using a city credit card.
In a report to Canizares, Assistant Chief Dan Taravella called the purchases “at a minimum questionable or at most completely unrelated to NPD.”
“It began to appear very clear to me that some of these items were woodworking or hobby related,” Taravella wrote in April.
Some items “could be work related,” Taravella wrote, though none were apparently distributed or shared within the department.
Reports indicate that several tools ordered by Sevey were missing and that he was seen on video returning some of them from his vehicle.
“As police chief of a police department with an $8 million budget and over 50 uniformed officers, I did not micro-manage property given to the various departments for approved purposes, and I was not the tool room manager,” Sevey said. “None of the missing tools, if any remain missing at this point, are at my house, were in my personal possession, or were misused for personal purposes.”
Around 40 of Sevey’s supporters gathered Thursday at the Fredonia Hotel to show their appreciation for his 16 years with the city.
Sevey attended the event but did not make a speech.
Several attendees said they had already made their feelings about the change known at city hall. Others voiced concerns about who would be chosen to replace Sevey.
Scott Weems is currently interim chief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.