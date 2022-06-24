It will be championship night for a pair of Lufkin teams as the 11U and 12U teams go after their respective District 10 titles at Morris Frank Park tonight.
Each team has been relatively untested on their way to their respective title games in the double-elimination tournament. They have some room for error as a loss would set up a winner-take-all game in Tyler Saturday.
A win would give them the title.
The Majors 12U team, the division that ultimately competes for the Little League title in South Willliamsport, Pennsylvania, has used a dominant pitching staff mixed with overpowering bats to roll through its first two games.
Lufkin led 4-0 in the first inning and coasted from there behind a Jase Dickerson shutout in the opening 10-0 win over Tyler West in Lufkin in Saturday’s opener.
Lufkin stumbled early in the second game, falling in a 3-1 hole in the second inning. It responded with an eight-run frame that led to an eventual 16-3 blowout win.
They’ll get a rematch with Tyler East in tonight’s championship game. East bounced back from that blowout loss with a 22-8 win over West in Tyler Wednesday night.
Griffin Fate led East with three hits and four RBIs while Sam Reed had three hits, two RBIs and three runs.
In addition to securing the district title with a win tonight, Lufkin would advance to the Section I tournament. In order to advance to the World Series, teams must advance through district, section, state and regional tournaments.
Tonight’s game is set for a 7 p.m. start.
Meanwhile Lufkin’s 11U all-star team put together an impressive performance in its opening game of the district tournament.
After receiving a first-round bye, Lufkin scored 13 runs in the first two innings of a 20-0 win over Tyler West in Lufkin Monday.
Isaiah Pierce, Gunner Ditsworth and Payson Arambula combined for the shutout on the mound. Lufkin will have all of its pitchers available for tonight’s game.
Ashton Arrequin led a relentless Lufkin attack with a double, three singles and two RBIs. Gavin Phillips had three hits and three RBIs and Bentley Tatum added two singles and three RBIs.
That win moved Lufkin into the championship game.
Lufkin will have a rematch with Tyler West in tonight’s championship game. West took a 12-2 win over East on Wednesday night to advance to the title game.
First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
While the 12U and 11U teams need just one win in order to claim the district titles, the 10U team will need a pair of victories.
Lufkin stayed alive in the district tournament with an 11-6 win over Rose Capital East on Wednesday night.
The local all-stars will head to Tyler for tonight’s 7 p.m. championship game against Rose Capital West. Due to West’s 9-5 win over Lufkin on Monday night, the local team needs a win to set up a winner-take-all matchup in Lufkin Saturday.
Lufkin opened the district tournament with a 10-2 win over Tyler East on Saturday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.