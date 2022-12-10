NACOGDOCHES — Regents for the University of Texas System held a special meeting Tuesday by conference call and directed UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken to work with leaders at Stephen F. Austin State University to bring the university into the system.
Millikan said he is looking forward to working with SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook and his team to “successfully integrate two historic Texas institutions.”
“SFA has a beautiful campus,” he added. “It has rich traditions, talented faculty and outstanding students.”
Milliken added that earlier in the day, he attended a gathering of 500 colleagues representing the 13 campuses currently in the UT System. An announcement that he was wearing a purple tie to celebrate the addition of the Lumberjack Nation to the System drew great applause and cheering, Milliken said.
Kevin P. Eltife, chairman of the Board of Regents for the UT System, made a motion directing Milliken to work on the next steps on drafting legislation and getting it passed. The motion passed unanimously.
Eltife spoke in glowing terms of SFA’s rich history and traditions during the brief meeting. He confirmed that SFA would retain its name, colors, mascot and traditions — leading concerns voiced by those who opposed affiliation.
“Faculty pay needs attention and will be dealt with early on in the process,” Eltife said.
He also pointed out that the affiliation proposal the system sent to SFA was drafted with the intent that SFA would use money from the Permanent University Fund for future capital improvements.
Eltife’s comments ensure that his position on the two hot-button concerns among SFA stakeholders are part of the minutes kept of official UT System regents meetings.
