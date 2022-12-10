NACOGDOCHES — Regents for the University of Texas System held a special meeting Tuesday by conference call and directed UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken to work with leaders at Stephen F. Austin State University to bring the university into the system.

Millikan said he is looking forward to working with SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook and his team to “successfully integrate two historic Texas institutions.”

