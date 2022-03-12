Schedule for 73rd annual Angelina County Fair

Monday, March 21

TBA Forestry Contest — Texas Forestry Museum

1 p.m. Judging — Desserts/Cheesecakes — Special Events Room

4 p.m. Public Speaking Check-in — Chamber of Commerce Building

Tuesday, March 22

9 a.m. Judging — Cookies — Special Events Room

1 p.m. Judging — Breads — Special Events Room

5:30 p.m.Broiler Sift — Main arena

6 p.m. Broiler Show — Main arena

Wednesday, March 23

7 a.m.-noon Move in of Hogs, Commercial Heifers & Horses

9 a.m. Judging — Pies — Special Events Room

9-10 a.m. Check-in of Market Rabbits — Main arena

10 a.m. Market & Breeding Rabbit Show followed by Showmanship — Main arena

10 a.m.-noon Check-in of Breeding Rabbits — Main arena

noon Judging — Cakes — Special Events Room

noon-4 p.m. Move in Goats, Lambs, Steers & Beef Heifers

3-7 p.m. Check-in: Arts & Crafts — Main arena (upstairs)

5-7 p.m. Check-in: Hogs, Goats, Lambs, Ag Mech, Horses, Steers, Beef and Commercial Heifers

6-6:30 p.m. Washer Registration — Tournament begins at 7 p.m.

6-8 p.m. Live Music — Tyler and Kelsey Hendricks

Thursday, March 24

10 a.m.to 7 p.m. Ag-tivity Center Open — Pavilion (Hog barn)

8 a.m. Ag Mechanics Show — Barn 3

9 a.m. Market Goat Show — Main arena

noon Market Lamb Show — Main arena

3 p.m. Junior Horse Show — Main arena

3 p.m. Judging — Arts & Crafts — Main arena (upstairs)

5 p.m. Reach for the Stars Livestock Show — Main arena

6:30 p.m. Stick Horse Rodeo — Main arena

7 p.m. Relay Races — Main arena

6-8 p.m. Live Music — Jack Pigg

Friday, March 25

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Ag-tivity Center Open — Pavilion (Hog barn)

8 a.m. Market Hog Show — Pavilion (Hog barn)

9 a.m. Commercial Heifer Show — Barn 2

2 p.m. Beef Heifer Show — Main arena

4:30 p.m. Beef Showmanship — Main arena

5 p.m. Market Steer Show — Main arena

6 p.m. Barbecue Cook-off Check-in — West parking lot

7-9 p.m. Check-in: Buckle Bash Heifers — Barn 4

8 -11 p.m. Exhibitor Barn Bash

Saturday, March 26

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Ag-tivity Center Open — Pavilion (Hog barn)

6-8 a.m. Check-in: Open Heifers — Main arena

8-10 a.m. Check out: Ag Mech, Arts & Crafts & all non-sale items

9 a.m. Buck Bash Heifer Show — Main arena

9 a.m. Washer Tournament Registration

10 a.m. Washer Tournament begins — West parking lot

11 a.m. Pee Wee Show (Goats, Lambs, Hogs, Rabbits) — Pavilion (Hog barn)

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Barbecue Cook-off — West parking lot

3 p.m. Awards program — Main arena

4 p.m. Auction — Main arena