Schedule for 73rd annual Angelina County Fair Mar 12, 2022 Mar 12, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Schedule for 73rd annual Angelina County FairMonday, March 21TBA Forestry Contest — Texas Forestry Museum1 p.m. Judging — Desserts/Cheesecakes — Special Events Room4 p.m. Public Speaking Check-in — Chamber of Commerce BuildingTuesday, March 229 a.m. Judging — Cookies — Special Events Room1 p.m. Judging — Breads — Special Events Room5:30 p.m.Broiler Sift — Main arena6 p.m. Broiler Show — Main arenaWednesday, March 237 a.m.-noon Move in of Hogs, Commercial Heifers & Horses9 a.m. Judging — Pies — Special Events Room9-10 a.m. Check-in of Market Rabbits — Main arena10 a.m. Market & Breeding Rabbit Show followed by Showmanship — Main arena10 a.m.-noon Check-in of Breeding Rabbits — Main arenanoon Judging — Cakes — Special Events Roomnoon-4 p.m. Move in Goats, Lambs, Steers & Beef Heifers3-7 p.m. Check-in: Arts & Crafts — Main arena (upstairs)5-7 p.m. Check-in: Hogs, Goats, Lambs, Ag Mech, Horses, Steers, Beef and Commercial Heifers6-6:30 p.m. Washer Registration — Tournament begins at 7 p.m.6-8 p.m. Live Music — Tyler and Kelsey HendricksThursday, March 2410 a.m.to 7 p.m. Ag-tivity Center Open — Pavilion (Hog barn)8 a.m. Ag Mechanics Show — Barn 39 a.m. Market Goat Show — Main arenanoon Market Lamb Show — Main arena3 p.m. Junior Horse Show — Main arena3 p.m. Judging — Arts & Crafts — Main arena (upstairs)5 p.m. Reach for the Stars Livestock Show — Main arena6:30 p.m. Stick Horse Rodeo — Main arena7 p.m. Relay Races — Main arena6-8 p.m. Live Music — Jack PiggFriday, March 2510 a.m.-7 p.m. Ag-tivity Center Open — Pavilion (Hog barn)8 a.m. Market Hog Show — Pavilion (Hog barn)9 a.m. Commercial Heifer Show — Barn 22 p.m. Beef Heifer Show — Main arena4:30 p.m. Beef Showmanship — Main arena5 p.m. Market Steer Show — Main arena6 p.m. Barbecue Cook-off Check-in — West parking lot7-9 p.m. Check-in: Buckle Bash Heifers — Barn 48 -11 p.m. Exhibitor Barn BashSaturday, March 2610 a.m.-5 p.m. Ag-tivity Center Open — Pavilion (Hog barn)6-8 a.m. Check-in: Open Heifers — Main arena8-10 a.m. Check out: Ag Mech, Arts & Crafts & all non-sale items9 a.m. Buck Bash Heifer Show — Main arena9 a.m. Washer Tournament Registration10 a.m. Washer Tournament begins — West parking lot11 a.m. Pee Wee Show (Goats, Lambs, Hogs, Rabbits) — Pavilion (Hog barn)10 a.m.-2 p.m. Barbecue Cook-off — West parking lot3 p.m. Awards program — Main arena4 p.m. Auction — Main arena Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hog Arena Broadcasting Events Show Gastronomy Sport Barn Check-in Beef Goat Rabbit Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGrand jury indicts county judge, 2 commissioners, road engineer and county employeePolice charge 20-year-old Corrigan man in shooting death of 21-year-old Lufkin manGrand jury indicts six for murder, including four Nacogdoches residents charged in slaying of Lufkin manTwo victims in unknown condition after shooting at Sonic on Frank; one shooter in custodyMan facing DWI after crashing Land Rover into truck in Kia dealership lotLufkin man accused of shooting sonStill on the trail: Authorities continue to seek answers in shooting death of Lufkin man while trail riders gear up for another eventMan arrested for indecent assault following road tripExecutive director of Love INC resigning after five yearsCorrigan-Camden ISD teacher arrested on charge of improper relations with a student Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.