NACOGODOCHES — Two Arkansas men were arrested last week after a state trooper attempting to make a drug arrest was allegedly dragged “a short distance” along U.S. 259.
Mohamed Diop, 20, and Salim Abdi, 19, both of Little Rock, were arrested last week and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail after the incident.
Diop, who remained in jail late Saturday, faces two felony charges including assault of a public servant and evading arrest with a vehicle, along with three misdemeanors. Abdi faces a single misdemeanor count of possession of a dangerous drug.
Diop's bail amount was not available Saturday night.
A trooper stopped the men in a 2014 Cadillac car around 11:06 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 259 near FM 1087, also known as Camp Tonkawa Road.
While speaking with the men, the trooper noticed “signs of illegal activity,” according to a statement from the Department of Public Safety.
The trooper searched the vehicle and found a “large amount” of promethazine, officials said. Promethazine is a prescription drug often used to treat allergies and nausea.
Outside its medical use, promethazine is often mixed with codeine and alcohol to make a street drug known as “lean” or “purple drank” according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
When the trooper attempted to arrest Diop, “he fled in his vehicle, dragging the trooper a short distance,” public safety officials said.
The trooper, who has not been publicly identified, was not serious injured, officials said.
The driver fled north on U.S. Highway 259 and onto FM 1087, where the vehicle crashed. It was unclear which direction the vehicle turned onto FM 1087.
Diop was not injured in the crash. Authorities did not say if Abdi was injured.
In addition to the felony charges, Diop also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a dangerous drug, evading arrest and a charge related to hitting an unattended vehicle.
It was unclear what vehicle was struck.
The case is being forwarded to the Nacogdoches County District Attorney’s Office.
