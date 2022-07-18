Lufkin residents have one more place to get their java fix.
A new Starbucks recently opened at 208 South Timberland Drive next to the new Murphy Express gas station and across from KFC. With sister establishments on South First Street and inside Target, Lufkin is now home to three Starbucks locations.
Regional Homes, a manufactured & modular housing dealer, opened earlier this month at 803 N. Medford Dr. across from Lufkin Ford. This is its first location in Texas.
Brides wanting to shop local can head to Anna Brooks Bridal, which is expecting a fall opening.
Ultrafit Gym & Fitness center announced the renovation to the women’s locker room is almost complete and it will be posting updates on Facebook soon.
Texas Original, a medical cannabis provider, recently opened in Nacogdoches. It has 15 locations across Texas. East Texans who qualify for medical cannabis prescriptions under the Compassionate Use Program can pick up from 1:30-5 p.m. every other Saturday.
Texas Original’s suite of gummy, tincture and lozenge products also are available for pickup at the company’s dispensary in Austin. For more information, go to texasoriginal.com.
Know of any new businesses opening, or established businesses closing, in Angelina County? Send press releases, tips and queries to Brittany Barclay at brittany.barclay@dailysentinel.com.
