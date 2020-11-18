Donald Davis
Graveside services for Donald Davis, 63, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Davis Memorial Garden. Mr. Davis was born June 20, 1957, in Lufkin and died Nov. 12, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Charlotte Jo Jeanette Dean
Services for Charlotte Jo Jeanette Dean, 77, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Dean died Nov. 15, 2020, in Lufkin.
Glaytheria Dorn
Services for Glaytheria Dorn, 71, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Dorn died Nov. 16, 2020, in Lufkin.
B.M. (Mirrion) Farr
Services for B.M. (Mirrion) Farr, 92, of San Augustine, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Liberty Hill Memorial Garden. B.M. (Mirrion) Farr was born Jan. 7, 1928, in Huntington and died Nov. 21, 2020.
Jorge ‘Koke’ Flores
Services for Jorge “Koke” Flores, 43, of Diboll, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll. Jorge was born Oct. 6, 1977, and died Nov. 13, 2020, at his residence. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mary Jackson
Graveside services for Mary Jackson, 71, of Trinity, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Pennington Cemetery. Mrs. Jackson was born Aug. 2, 1949, in Trinity and died Nov. 6, 2020, in Bryan. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Deidre Jones
Services for Deidre Jones, 55, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Jones died Nov. 17, 2020, in Lufkin.
Barbara Karales
Barbara Karales, 76, of Lufkin, was born March 4, 1944, and died Nov. 14, 2020, in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Lufkin.
Loy Lee Mitchell
Services for Loy Lee Mitchell, 80, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Mitchell died Nov. 16, 2020, in Tomball.
Doris Mora
Services for Doris Mora, 80, of Chireno, will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Liberty Hill Cemetery. She was born July 31, 1940, in San Augustine and died Nov. 16, 2020, in Chireno. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
David Lee O’Neil Sr.
David Lee O’Neil Sr., 60, of Onalaska, was born Oct. 15, 1960, and died on Nov. 14, 2020, in his home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Burke.
Carrie B. Penson
Graveside services for Carrie B. Penson, 65, of Lufkin, will be at noon Thursday at Spring Hill Cemetery in Woodville. She was born Nov. 2, 1955, and died Nov. 10, 2020, in Lufkin. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the All Families Mortuary, Lufkin.
Flossie Pillows
Services for Flossie Pillows, 77, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m Friday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Bennett Cemetery. Mrs. Pillows was born May 24, 1943, and died Nov. 14, 2020, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Thomas Lafayette Reynolds
Graveside services for Thomas Lafayette Reynolds, 85, of Zavalla, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Zavalla Cemetery. Mr. Reynolds was born March 4, 1935, in Zavalla and died Nov. 10, 2020, in Lufkin.
Doris Louise DeLaune Roberts
Services for Doris Louise DeLaune Roberts, 96, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Roberts was born April 15, 1924, and died Nov. 13, 2020, in Lufkin.
Gordon Victor Sherwood
Services for Gordon Victor Sherwood, 84, of Point Blank, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Saturday. Mr. Sherwood was born March 10, 1936, in Angelina County and died Nov. 13, 2020, in Point Blank.
Mary Shook
Services for Mary Shook, 67, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Ms. Shook died Nov. 17, 2020, in Lufkin.
Renita Gay Worry
Renita Gay Worry, 59, of San Augustine, was born Jan. 24, 1961, and died Nov. 13, 2020.
