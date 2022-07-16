NACOGDOCHES — Stephen F. Austin director of athletics Ryan Ivey has recently announced the finalized 2022 football schedule.
The school made a few adjustments to the original schedule due to departures from the conference.
“While scheduling football games in July for the upcoming season is never a fun position to be in, I am encouraged and excited about being able to have a full schedule with competitive balance,” Ivey said. “Our priorities going into this schedule were to make sure we backfilled our home games so that our fan base had as many opportunities to see us play in Homer Bryce as possible and to make sure we were able to position ourselves for the opportunity for postseason play. I am excited to watch our student-athlete compete and represent SFA in a positive manner.”
The new schedule maximized the competitiveness throughout the WAC and the league is now balanced with each program playing each other once. Furthermore, through its partnership with the ASUN, there are five games between WAC and ASUN opponents.
SFA has the unique distinction of playing three FBS opponents (Jacksonville State, Louisiana Tech, and Sam Houston).
The Lumberjacks will welcome Warner University on Sept. 21 for a 6 p.m. kickoff for Family Weekend.
SFA will match up two times with Abilene Christian. ’Jacks host the Wildcats on Oct. 8, which is slated for a 6 p.m. kickoff and is Faith and Family Day.
The two teams will meet again, this time in Abilene, in the regular-season finale on Nov. 19. Game one between the two programs will be played as a non-conference tilt.
The ’Jacks open the season against Jacksonville State on Aug. 27 at the FCS Kickoff Classic, which will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.
SFA travels to Alcorn State on Sept. 3 and Louisiana Tech on Sept. 10 and heads into a bye week prior to the home opener on Sept. 24.
The ’Jacks and rival Sam Houston will play in the Battle of the Piney Woods (Oct. 1) at NGR Stadium, followed by back-to-back home games vs. ACU (Oct. 8) and Tarleton State (Oct. 15) for Education Appreciation Day.
SFA travels to Southern Utah Oct. 22 and returns to Nacogdoches versus Utah Tech for homecoming on Oct. 29.
After a bye week, SFA hosts Central Arkansas on Senior Day & Military and First Responder Day Nov. 12. The ’Jacks conclude the regular season at ACU on Nov. 19.
Season tickets are on sale. For more information, call (936) 468-5225 or email tickets@sfasu.edu. A variety of packages for general public, faculty and staff, military, and reserved are available.
