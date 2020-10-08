The Texas Workforce Commission is hosting free webinars called Lunchtime Live for employers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
These webinars are free and available live or on the TWC website a few days after they have aired.
Aaron Demerson, the commissioner representing employers, welcomed everyone to the first luncheon on Sept. 17 and thanked the more than 4,000 attendees.
"Since March, we have been assisting our Texas employers during these unprecedented times by answering thousands of phone calls and email inquiries, as well as participating in a number of virtual town hall meetings all over the state," he said. "But due to the ongoing needs of our employers, we created Lunchtime Live, and we're happy to have you here today."
The TWC hopes to be able to use the Lunchtime Lives as a temporary solution until it can again host its employer conferences in person, Demerson said.
Employment law attorneys Tommy Simmons and Melissa Chapa spoke during the first live on wage and hour law, medical leave and payroll tax, followed by the answering of some presubmitted questions.
The next session was held on Oct. 1 and covered topics like the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. There are five additional lives scheduled for Oct. 15, Nov. 5, Nov. 19, Dec. 3 and Dec. 17.
"Sit back, relax and enjoy these presentations," Demerson said. "Our office is here for you and will continue to be an essential resource as we move forward during these unprecedented times."
To register for the next live or view past lives, visit twc.texas.gov/texas-conference-employers#lunchtimeLive.
